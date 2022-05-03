Detroit's Rich Musical Heritage - The Women's Music Movement - New Discoveries on the National and International Preservation Front

ARSC's 2022 Virtual Detroit Conference

EUGENE, Ore., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- May 19–21, in partnership with the Detroit Sound Conservancy, the Association for Recorded Sound Collections (ARSC) kicks off its annual conference at 11:00 EDT with the search to discover why Detroit has been such a hotbed of musical talent. To answer that question, two Detroit-based experts interviewed musicians, song writers, arrangers, singers, editors, and DJs covering nearly every musical genre. They'll share clips from those interviews too.

Association for Recorded Sound Collections (PRNewsfoto/Association for Recorded Sound Collections (ARSC)) (PRNewswire)

The Association for Recorded Sound Collection's May 2022 Online Conference – Detroit's Rich Musical Heritage

With 50 different program sessions during the conference, join us live or decide exactly which sessions you want to watch and when, even up to 30 days after the conference ends.

More highlights: The Music Modernization Act changes the U.S. copyright law landscape. Archives and individuals are still figuring out just how to use the new tools made available to them. Want to improve that learning curve? Some of the nation's leading experts reveal how institutions are using the new law and how the public can too.

The achievements of the Women's Music Movement are finally gaining the attention they deserve. A fusion of feminist politics, woman-staffed sound production, and grassroots folk traditions created a bold new recording and performance network from 1972 to 2015. The acknowledged historian of this important movement shares how it all actually happened.

Matthew Barton from the Library of Congress speaks on how shortwave broadcasting became such a vital tool on the battlefield, helping fight widespread disinformation campaigns and media blockades.

Plus, timely updates on both the Early Recordings Initiative at the University of California, Santa Barbara and the Internet Archive's Great 78 Project.

Check us out at https://www.arsc-audio.org/conference/2022/ARSC2022_Program.pdf for the full program. The session grid is on pages 6–10. Detailed descriptions of sessions are on pages 13–32. Register at https://www.arsc-audio.org/conference.html. Discounts are available for students. ARSC members enjoy an even better value. Membership information is available at https://www.arsc-audio.org/join.html. There is no charge for credentialed members of the media. Inquiries: ARSC Executive Director at execdir@arsc-audio.org.

Photo: Dwight Adams, Detroit jazz trumpeter. Credit: Creative Commons; Jeff Dunn via Flickr; Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Detroit Legend, Jazz Trumpeter Dwight Adams (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Association for Recorded Sound Collections (ARSC)