EnLink Midstream Issues Fourth Annual Sustainability Report

DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today issued its 2021 Sustainability Report at http://sustainability.enlink.com. The digital report showcases EnLink's sustainability achievements during 2021, including progress on the company's 2024 and 2030 emissions intensity reduction goals.

"EnLink continues to focus on improving the ways in which we operate, while at the same time, positioning ourselves to deliver business solutions that are supportive of the energy transition," EnLink Chairman and CEO Barry E. Davis said. "Emissions reduction is a key principle of our sustainability program and supports our vision 'to become the future of midstream by leading in innovation and creating sustainable value.' I'm proud of the progress the team has made to integrate sustainability into all aspects of our business – from maintaining our financial strength to supporting our employees and communities to developing our GoalZERO safety program."

Accomplishing Emissions Reduction Goals with Minimal Capital

Through the first quarter of 2022, EnLink accomplished approximately 40% of its goal to reduce methane emissions intensity by 30% by 2024 with a capital investment of less than $800,000 and believes it can achieve the remainder with approximately $2 million.

EnLink also made progress on its goal to reduce CO 2 e emissions intensity by 30% by 2030 with projects such as the 15-year agreement with Continental Carbonic Products to purchase carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emitted from our Bridgeport plant in North Texas for use in food-grade products, which was announced in November 2021. This project, which requires only a modest investment but carries an attractive return, is expected to be in service in early 2024 and will result in meaningful progress toward our goal of a 30% reduction in total CO 2 e emissions intensity by 2030. EnLink will continue to focus on cost-effective ways to achieve its environmental goals.

Additional Sustainability Achievements

The 2021 Sustainability Report covers progress in environmental, social, and governance areas, including:

Environmental and Safety Achievements:

Social Achievements:

Governance Achievements:

