Gulf Breeze Zoo Welcomes Baby Orangutan, Satu

Orangutan's birth 'a really big deal' for the Zoo

GULF BREEZE, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gulf Breeze Zoo is excited to announce the recent birth of a male orangutan named Satu born January 20 to mom, Sara, and dad, Louie.

Sara and her newborn son, Satu, enjoy the beautiful spring weather at the Gulf Breeze Zoo. (PRNewswire)

Satu, whose name means fairy tale, marks the second orangutan birth at the Zoo in less than six months. The baby is doing exceptionally well under the gentle care of his experienced mom. He and Sara can often be viewed from the boardwalk overlooking the orangutan island.

Isadora, a female orangutan, was born on September 11, 2021, and needed to be raised by animal care specialists at the park because of maternal issues with her mother. Isadora, nicknamed "Izzy" by her caretakers, is healthy, thriving, and hitting every milestone for an almost 8-month-old orangutan.

"She is very curious about everything and everyone, especially the newest member of the orangutan congress, Satu," said Jamie McMaster, Gulf Breeze Zoo Director. "She's eating solids daily. She munches on the adults' primate biscuits and loves cucumber, carrot, sweet potato and banana."

Gulf Breeze Zoo animal care specialists have been reintroducing Izzy to the other orangutans. She gets supervised time with them several times a week. It is very important that she knows that she is an orangutan.

She and Satu will serve as important ambassadors for their species.

"The births of Satu and Isadora in such a short time here is a really big deal for our zoo, and species conservation as a whole," said McMaster. "These great apes are critically endangered and risk extinction in the wild, so we are trying to ensure future generations survive."

The Zoo now houses eight orangutans. In the wild and in captivity, they can live into their late 50s.

The Gulf Coast Area's award-winning Gulf Breeze Zoo is home to more than 1200 exotic animals, many of them threatened and endangered. Through admissions and animal encounters, each guest contributes to the conservation programs.

The Gulf Breeze Zoo opens at 9 a.m. daily and is located just off Highway 98, Gulf Breeze FL. Visit www.GBZoo.com for updates, hours, events and more.

SOURCE Gulf Breeze Zoo