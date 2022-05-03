Hyundai Motor America Reports Second-Best April Retail Sales in its History

Hyundai Electrified Vehicle Retail Sales Increased 68% in April Led by the World Car of the Year IONIQ 5 Electric SUV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported April retail sales of 61,668 units, its second-best April retail sales month in its history. Electrified vehicle year-over-year retail sales increased 68% in April. Hyundai had no fleet sales in April 2022. Elantra Hybrid, Santa Fe Hybrid, Palisade and Nexo set new April records, while it was the best month ever for Santa Cruz.

"This was our second-best retail April ever as we worked overtime to meet robust consumer demand," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Even with the challenges facing our industry, we were able to exceed the pre-pandemic total and retail sales of April 2019. Even more, our World Car of the Year IONIQ 5 and robust lineup of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models led to significantly increased electrified vehicle sales."

Apr-22 Apr-21 % Chg 2022 YTD 2021 YTD % Chg Hyundai 61,668 77,523 -20% 221,344 244,653 -10%

IONIQ 5 Swept World Car of the Year: The IONIQ 5 was The IONIQ 5 was named overall World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year

U.S. Electrified Vehicle Production: Hyundai Alabama , the first U.S. production of an electrified Hyundai model Hyundai announced plans to produce the electrified Santa Fe Hybrid at its Hyundai Motor Manufacturing plant in, the first U.S. production of an electrified Hyundai model

Palisade Product Enhancement Reveal: Hyundai Hyundai unveiled its significantly enhanced 2023 Palisade SUV in a global debut at the New York International Auto Show

Newsweek Disruptors: Hyundai Motor Group's Executive Chair, Euisun Chung , was Hyundai Motor Group's Executive Chair,, was selected as the 'Visionary of the Year' by Newsweek and Hyundai was also awarded 'Research and Development Team of the Year' and 'Powertrain Evolution of the Year'

Model Awards: The Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle was Tucson was The Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle was named Best Pickup Truck by the Northwest Automotive Press Association, while thewas deemed the 2022 Best Compact SUV for Families by U.S. News & World Report

Hyundai Hope: Hyundai Motor America $15,000 donation to the Food Bank for Monterey County Hyundai Motor America continued its corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, with adonation to the Food Bank for

Hyundai Hope On Wheels : Hyundai Hope On Wheels $200 million in funding to pediatric cancer research : Hyundai Hope On Wheels surpassed in funding to pediatric cancer research

One Tree Planted: Hyundai $150,000 to help plant 150,000 trees across the U.S. Hyundai donated to help plant 150,000 trees across the U.S.

Vehicles Apr-22 Apr-21 % Chg 2022 YTD 2021 YTD % Chg Accent 1,372 2,711 -49% 4,069 6,983 -42% Elantra 10,669 14,358 -26% 32,741 40,451 -19% Ioniq 104 1,364 -92% 3,648 5,489 -34% Ioniq 5 2,677 0 --- 8,921 0 --- Kona 5,485 10,267 -47% 21,021 32,877 -36% Nexo 47 18 +161% 213 96 +122% Palisade 8,351 8,278 +1% 29,376 29,485 0% Santa Cruz 3,150 0 --- 11,550 0 --- Santa Fe 11,074 10,470 +6% 36,656 39,040 -6% Sonata 2,062 10,216 -80% 9,806 30,773 -68% Tucson 14,616 16,901 -14% 54,271 50,048 +8% Veloster 279 322 -13% 741 1,009 -27% Venue 1,782 2,618 -32% 8,331 8,402 -1%

Note: Electrified vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

