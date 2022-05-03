Ready-To-Freeze Cocktail Brand SLIQ Spirited Ice Unveils New Premium Whiskey Pops Just in Time for Summer

SLIQ Spirited Ice Expands its Offerings With Release of First-Of-Its-Kind New Pops Pack and Launches New Online Store

CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SLIQ Spirited Ice , a premium frozen cocktail pop launched by 21 Holdings LLC , a subsidiary of the world's leading freezer pop manufacturer, The Jel Sert Company , announced today the launch of its newest variety pack offering, Whiskey, as well as the launch of its new e-commerce website, which brings the brand's products to audiences in 25 states nationwide. Designed to be enjoyed alongside friends and family to enhance life's special moments, this unique twist on a whiskey cocktail offers a refreshing way for anyone to cool off in the warm weather. Consumers can enjoy the Whiskey frozen cocktails year round and can shop on SLIQ's new website beginning today.

SLIQ Spirited Ice Whiskey Frozen Cocktails (PRNewswire)

With the addition of the first Whiskey-based pop on the market, SLIQ's premium line of frozen cocktails continue to be the industry leader, delivering incredible taste and innovation to ensure there's a frozen cocktail for everyone. Joining SLIQ's core product lineup alongside the brand's Rum, Agave, and Vodka-based pops, SLIQ's Whiskey pops are crafted with barrel-stored bourbon and come in three delicious flavors of Apple, Cola, and Ginger. Containing just 90 calories and 8% ABV, each of these most popular highball cocktails pack personality and premium flavor in a ready-to-enjoy tube. In line with the brand's other offerings, all the ingredients are gluten-free, vegan friendly and kosher and packaged in tubes that can be recycled through a partnership with TerraCycle.

"When we launched with Rum, Agave, and Vodka packs in 2021, we always knew Whiskey would be our first new addition to the product lineup," said Gavin Wegner, Senior Brand Manager for SLIQ Spirited Ice. "With this spirit booming in the market, it makes all the sense to capitalize on the consumer demand with an alternative and fun consumption format available just in time for the summer season."

The new website launch follows a year of availability in select retail and online third-party websites and is designed to showcase the brand's growing pop options, while maintaining an enjoyable virtual shopping experience. The new online destination is user-friendly, easy to navigate, and allows consumers in 25 states nationwide to purchase SLIQ's variety of frozen cocktail flavors.

SLIQ's new Whiskey pack is now available for purchase at sliqspiritedice.com and participating retail locations like Walmart from coast to coast. This release comes on the coattails of the overall launch of SLIQ in 2021 in 22 states, headlined by successful retail programs with retail giants Walmart & Albertsons. To learn more and to find a SLIQ near you, visit sliqspiritedice.com and follow along at @sliqspiritedice .

About SLIQ Spirited Ice

SLIQ Spirited Ice is the fastest-growing premium frozen cocktail brand that delivers unmatched variety, taste, and innovation to inspire good times only. With its four core variety pack offerings in Vodka, Agave, Rum, and the first Whiskey-based pop to market, SLIQ Spirited Ice delivers authentic & popular frozen cocktails such as margaritas and daiquiris that are infused with top-shelf spirits and natural flavors. It is the brainchild of the leading freezer pop manufacturer for the last half-century, The Jel Sert Company, through its subsidiary, 21 Holdings LLC, that exclusively produces the company's 21+ items. Launched in April 2021, the award-winning SLIQ brand leads a new frontier of alcohol that plays at the 'hot' intersection of nostalgic classics and the modern, ready-to-drink cocktail & hard seltzer surge. Each pop in its core variety packs contains fewer than 100 calories and 8% ABV, supplying just the right amount of sweetness in each 'drinq'. Packaged in a portion-controlled & conveniently portable tube that is recyclable through TerraCycle, SLIQ Spirited Ice only incorporates ingredients that are gluten-free, vegan and kosher. Retailing at $17.99/9-pack with three flavors per shelf-stable box, SLIQ is currently available online via its website and at select retailers nationwide coast-to-coast, including Walmart, Total Wine & More, BevMo! and more. Through engaging brand-driven marketing tactics and partners such as iHeart Media & Barstool Sports, SLIQ has grown a loyal following of consumers, influencers, and tastemakers alike with featured placements in Forbes, PureWow, Maxim and more. To learn more and to find SLIQ near you, visit www.sliqspiritedice.com and follow along at @sliqspiritedice .

