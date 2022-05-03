VisitorsCoverage Wins Triple Honors in 2022 American Business Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley-based travel insurtech company, VisitorsCoverage , has been honored with three Stevie Awards in the 20th Annual American Business Awards. VisitorsCoverage received Bronze awards in the following categories: Customer Service Team of the Year, Re-Branding/Brand Renovation of the Year and Most Valuable Service.

These awards reflect the VisitorsCoverage's tech-forward, customer-first approach to travel safety.

Being honored by the American Business Awards for the second year in a row illuminates the importance of VisitorsCoverage's mission to educate travelers and offer them best-in-class travel insurance products and services. These awards reflect the company's tech-forward, customer-first approach to travel safety. The recognition has motivated and inspired the team to continue to innovate new ways to enhance customer experience.

"Receiving three Stevies across distinct categories is a testament to our multifaceted, dynamic approach to travel insurance. We are pleased to be recognized for creating innovative products and services that truly benefit the modern traveler," said Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO, VisitorsCoverage.

About The Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In short order the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes.

About VisitorsCoverage Inc.

Founded in 2006, VisitorsCoverage has helped over a million customers in 175 countries find the travel insurance they need to feel safe, secured and well prepared for their journeys. Our award-winning and innovative marketplace of top-rated travel medical and trip insurance plans help travelers research, compare and buy affordable travel insurance online in minutes. Find insurance for the way you travel at VisitorsCoverage.com

