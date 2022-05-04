ATLIS MOTOR VEHICLES TO LIST ON NASDAQ

MESA, Ariz., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a mobility technology company, announced plans to submit an S-1 format Form 1-A and Nasdaq Global Market application in anticipation of a public listing on the stock market. The ticker symbol "AMV" has been reserved by ATLIS on Nasdaq.

Upon public listing, anticipated to occur this summer, retail investors can trade shares of ATLIS on NASDAQ as the company develops technology to further encourage and enable the mass adoption of electric vehicles. ATLIS is developing an electric work truck, along with the batteries and motors to drive it. Based on the premise that current electric vehicles don't have the true capability to compete in the work truck market, the company is developing an electric truck for individuals and fleet owners who work in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries.

To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS also is developing proprietary battery technology, electric motors, and a modular system architecture to create a high capacity, high output, fast-charging work truck to meet customer needs.

"From inception, we've had an unwavering commitment to produce an electric truck that does not comprise performance or durability. By going public, we will unlock the capital needed to succeed," said Mark Hanchett, ATLIS founder and CEO. "This new funding will allow us to continue to scale operations to produce state-of-the-art batteries, platforms and pickups needed to advance the work truck market. I'd like to acknowledge and thank our 20,000+ investors that have backed our efforts over the years; this is a milestone moment for them as well," Hanchett added.

Purchasing Shares in ATLIS

Investors may continue to purchase shares of ATLIS through the company's Regulation A offering on the website, located at https://investinatlis.com, which contains important information and disclosures, including the offering statement. Investors will be able to purchase shares on the open market once the company goes public.

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

ATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

