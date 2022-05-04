Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Model and Actress Monique Nicole LeClair Joins HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that model and artist Monique Nicole LeClair has joined HoneyDrip.com. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

"We are so excited to add Monique to the roster" said Danche Prokopov, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "Monique has an amazing look, and I'm sure she will do well on the site. Our growth over the past few months has allowed us to recruit more and more creators like this, with a large social media presence."

Monique Nicole LeClair is an actress, model, TV host, artist, writer, and humanitarian. She began her modeling career at 6 months old, where she competed in regional pageants and catalogs. Fast forward to today, Monique recently worked on music videos with Wiz Khalifa and Christina Aguilera. She is also scheduled to film for two upcoming movies this summer, Dark Alien Visions and Deranged. Despite her busy schedule, Monique volunteers her time to two of her favorite charities, Babes of Toyland and March of Dimes.

"I was looking for a site that allowed me to express my creativity and monetize my content" said Monique. "I browsed some other sites, but ultimately decided to join HoneyDrip.com to avoid the negative stigma associated with some of the competitors out there, such as OnlyFans."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

