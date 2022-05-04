David Jacques Farahi, "Thrilled to serve as Quick Custom Intelligence's Executive Chairman."

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. David Jacques Farahi and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that Mr. Farahi has been named Executive Chairman. Mr. Farahi will focus on financial matters, working with key clients, product development, sales and developing initiatives to expand QCI into new verticals.

QCI Logo (PRNewswire)

"In my time as an advisory board member at Quick Custom Intelligence, I have had the opportunity to not only interact with the revolutionary and award-winning team, but hear from and support our dozens of clients. It is clear to me that QCI has firmly earned its place as the industry leader, not only in terms of technology and service, but also in terms of installations. We have entered Moore's Tornado of growth! I am now thrilled to serve as QCI's Executive Chairman to further contribute to the company's ongoing success," said Mr. Farahi.

"We welcome David Farahi, an experienced and accomplished casino executive to our team," said Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI. Dr. Thomas went on to say that "It is a pleasure to work with David as an advisor and we welcome him stepping up to this new role. David's knowledge of the gaming industry and his background in analytics and finance will be of tremendous value."

ABOUT Mr. David Farahi

Mr. Farahi served as Chief Operating Officer of Monarch Casino & Resort from 2012 to 2021, after re-joining the company in 2007 as Director of Investor Relations. As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Farahi oversaw all operations at the company's two resorts, including more than 2,000 team members. He was also directly responsible for the company's investor relations and business development efforts. Mr. Farahi began his career with Monarch Casino & Resort in 1998 and served in a number of roles at the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada. These roles included front line positions in the hotel, casino and food and beverage departments. Prior to becoming Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Farahi also held the positions of FP&A analyst, Slot Director and Executive Director of Gaming Operations. He departed the company in 2004, taking a finance industry role with HSBC Bank PLC in London, Geneva and New York. When re-joining the company in 2007, one of Mr. Farahi's key priorities was to improve the guest experience through a Money Ball-style, analytics-based approach to every department from table games to spa, with a particular focus on slot machines, leading the company's efforts to develop new KPIs and data visualization tools. Mr. Farahi served four terms as President of the Colorado Gaming Association, from 2015 to 2021, where he spearheaded the industry's legislative agenda, including three successful state-wide ballot initiatives. In 2022 Mr. Farahi became an Adjunct Professor at Metropolitan State University Denver, teaching an introductory course on gaming and sports book management. Mr. Farahi was honored by the Reno Gazette Journal with their "20 Under 40 Award" for 2013, Global Gaming Enterprise magazine with their "40 Under 40 Award" for 2015 and the Denver Business Journal with their "40 Under 40 Award" in 2020. He was also recognized by JEWISHcolorado with their 2015 Young Leadership Award. Mr. Farahi earned an MBA from Columbia Business School with concentrations in both Real Estate and Finance. He also holds a BA in Economics and International Studies from Northwestern University. He earned Dean's List honors from both institutions.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 50 Casino Resorts and over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $10 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

Contact: Andrew Cardno, (858) 299.5715

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence