DiA Imaging Analysis Named one of FAST COMPANY'S 2022 World Changing Ideas in Health Category

FAST COMPANY honored DiA's innovative LVivo Toolbox software leveraging AI to automate the way clinicians analyze ultrasound images

BEER SHEVA, Israel, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiA Imaging Analysis - a global leading provider of ultrasound AI-based software solutions - has been recognized in the health category for Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards. DiA's AI-powered cardiac and abdominal ultrasound analysis software allows clinicians with varying levels of ultrasound experience to automatically analyze ultrasound images in echo labs and at point-of-care environments, increasing workflow efficiency, reducing costs and improving patient outcomes.

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards recognize the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises. DiA was selected by a panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters from a global pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

"It is a great honor to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the World Changing Ideas Award 2022," said Hila Goldman Aslan, CEO and co-founder of DiA. "This prestigious award is yet another acknowledgment of DiA's mission to revolutionize the way clinicians use and analyze ultrasound images, transforming the standard manual and visual analysis processes used today into a quicker, reproducible and more efficient workflow for millions of ultrasound users around the globe.

Capturing and evaluating ultrasound images is still mostly done visually or manually, making it time-consuming, error-prone and highly dependent on the user's individual experience. DiA automates these processes and has teamed up with tens of industry leaders, including GE Healthcare, Philips, IBM Watson, Change Healthcare and Konica-Minolta to offer its solution to thousands of end-users in over 20 countries.

The company recently introduced LVivo Seamless™ for echo labs, an AI-based software that runs 'behind the scenes' on hospital servers and automatically selects and analyzes the optimal cardiac ultrasound images, making the image analysis process smarter, faster and more accurate. LVivo Seamless instantly generates key clinical indications that are otherwise difficult to detect visually, supporting clinicians' everyday decision-making processes.

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

This award follows DiA recently being named as one of CB Insights' most innovative digital health startups, a prestigious list showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About DiA Imaging Analysis

DiA Imaging Analysis is a global leading provider of FDA cleared and CE marked ultrasound AI-based software solutions that automate the way clinician's use and analysis ultrasound scans. The company's LVivo product line for cardiac and abdominal automated analysis allows clinicians with varying levels of ultrasound experience to automatically analyze ultrasound images on their ultrasound devices near bedside and on healthcare IT systems workstations remotely, with increased speed, efficiency and accuracy. Today, DiA serves thousands of end-users worldwide.

