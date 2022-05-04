Digi-Key Electronics Honored with Worldwide Distributor of the Year Award from Memory Protection Devices

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, has earned Memory Protection Devices' (MPD) Worldwide Distributor of the Year Award for 2021.

MPD is a leading global designer and supplier of electronic components of power connection technology such as battery holders and contacts, 12-volt auto assemblies and connectors. MPD is committed to excellence, which is reflected in its certification as an ISO 9001:2000 company, and competitive pricing.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to MPD for this award and their continued partnership that contributed to steady growth in 2021," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. "This award confirms our commitment to enabling the world's ideas by providing innovative products from leading suppliers like MPD. Cheers to the many hard-working folks at MPD and Digi-Key who make it all happen!"

"I am proud to award Digi-Key Electronics the 2021 Worldwide Distributor of the Year Award. Digi-Key is being recognized with this award for having excelled in sales, customer services and performance for all our distributors worldwide," said Daniel B. Lynch, Sr., general manager at MPD. "Digi-Key has continuously done an outstanding job representing MPD and our entire product line. Congratulations from all of us at MPD on this well-deserved accomplishment. We look forward to continuing to grow our business relationship and we wish you much success in the years to come!"

For more information about Memory Protection Devices and to order from their product portfolio, visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Memory Protection Devices, Inc.

Memory Protection Devices, Inc. (MPD) is an ISO 9001 certified global manufacturer of battery holders, battery contacts, auto plugs, auto sockets, fuse holders, DC jacks, DC plugs, and other electronic components and devices. Our parts are manufactured to rigorous standards in factories located around the world, which meet not only our quality requirements, but our social ones as well. We believe that many components have not been given as much thought as they deserve, and every day we work to find the next innovative design. After all, a defective component can cause complete failure in most devices, and a poorly designed one can cause many inconveniences to end users. It is due to this core value that MPD is viewed as the industry's leading innovator.

MPD was originally founded in 1980 by three executives with a wealth of experience in the electronics industry. Today, the company is being led into an era of fresh growth under a new president with over 30 years of experience. The company's name, Memory Protection Devices, refers to the initial usage of our battery holders, which was to power CMOS RAM, a special type of computer memory that is used to store system settings. Although we are still protecting memory with our battery holders, MPD has since branched out and we now have a diverse line of products.

