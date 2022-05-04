Dole Looks to the Stars for Salad Inspiration in May

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond ingredient variety, nutritional value, taste and ease of preparation, Dole Food Company, Inc., has added another selection criteria to the 12 recipes featured during its "Healthier by Dole" recipe series in May: The alignment of the stars.

In honor of National Salad Month in May, and in the spirit of encouraging more Americans to eat more fresh fruits and vegetables on the eve of the summer salad season, the produce leader has released a dozen original salad recipes linked to the specific astrological personalities of the 12 Zodiac signs.

"Healthier by Dole" is a monthly recipe series that provides healthier, easier and tastier menu alternatives for big and small holidays and eating occasions.

According to Melanie Marcus, RD, MA, Dole's nutrition and health communications manager, this month's salad-eating message is meant to be fun, slightly irreverent and reach those who may not be following a regular salad routine. "From the Virgo who appreciates a more structured bowl of greens to the Scorpio looking for more daring ingredients to the Gemini conflicted between sweet and savory, we've got your salad profile covered."

Here are Marcus' 12 salad signs of the Zodiac in honor of both National Salad Month and National Eat More Fruits and Vegetables Day, an annual holiday observed on the Thursday before Memorial Day, which this year is May 26.

Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Chopped Bacon Caesar with Shrimp – Ambitious, always-working Capricorns have precious little time to prepare recipes so should appreciate this classic, easy-to-assemble salad that takes just 5 minutes to make. – Ambitious, always-working Capricorns have precious little time to prepare recipes so should appreciate this classic, easy-to-assemble salad that takes just 5 minutes to make.

Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Watermelon and Shaved Ricotta Salata with Mint – Aquarians are clever, unique, glass-is-half-full individuals who add a breath of fresh air to any situation – much like this Watermelon and Shaved Ricotta Salata with Mint puts a fun twist on the typical bowl of greens. Aquarians are clever, unique, glass-is-half-full individuals who add a breath of fresh air to any situation – much like this Watermelon and Shaved Ricotta Salata with Mint puts a fun twist on the typical bowl of greens.

Pisces: February 19–March 20

Pepper Crusted Tuna Cucumber Crunch Salad – Often considered the most lovable and soulful of the Zodiac signs, Pisces, identified by the fish, will be drawn to this artistic creation that adds peppercorn-crusted tuna steaks, DOLE® cucumber and radishes to DOLE® Chopped Sunflower Crunch Salad Kit. – Often considered the most lovable and soulful of the Zodiac signs, Pisces, identified by the fish, will be drawn to this artistic creation that adds peppercorn-crusted tuna steaks, DOLEcucumber and radishes to DOLEChopped Sunflower Crunch Salad Kit.

Aries: March 21–April 19

Blazin' Fruit Salad – Created as a tribute to the bigger-than-life Maui in Disney's Moana, Dole's Blazin' Fruit Salad with lemon zest and grilled tropical goodness is the perfect choice for this spontaneous, often-impetuous sign that possesses an internal fire that sets it apart. – Created as a tribute to the bigger-than-lifein Disney's, Dole's Blazin' Fruit Salad with lemon zest and grilled tropical goodness is the perfect choice for this spontaneous, often-impetuous sign that possesses an internal fire that sets it apart.

Taurus: April 20–May 20

Southwest Caesar Chicken Salad – Trustworthy is a key trait of a Taurus – and if there's one salad you can always count on, it's the ever-popular Caesar. In fact, Caesar is one of Dole's best-selling packaged salad varieties. – Trustworthy is a key trait of a Taurus – and if there's one salad you can always count on, it's the ever-popular Caesar. In fact, Caesar is one of Dole's best-selling packaged salad varieties.

Gemini: May 21–June 21

Sweet and Savory Potato Salad – Geminis, the twins, are a study in contradictions, and paradoxes – a dilemma that undoubtedly extends to the choice between savory and sweet. Dole makes it easy with this split-personality salad that delivers both flavor profiles. Geminis, the twins, are a study in contradictions, and paradoxes – a dilemma that undoubtedly extends to the choice between savory and sweet. Dole makes it easy with this split-personality salad that delivers both flavor profiles.

Cancer: June 22–July 22

Shaved Spring Vegetables, Spring Greens and Curry Salad – Known for their intuition and intensity, Cancerians follow their instincts. This veggie-based salad delivers with an unapologetically robust blend of raw beets, radishes, carrots and cashew curry dressing. – Known for their intuition and intensity, Cancerians follow their instincts. This veggie-based salad delivers with an unapologetically robust blend of raw beets, radishes, carrots and cashew curry dressing.

Leo: July 23–August 22

Lion Cobb Chicken Salad – Bold and fierce, Dole's Lion Cobb Chicken Salad, developed by Marcus as part of Dole's celebration of Disney's The Lion King, truly stands out in a crowd, which any confident Leo will love. Bold and fierce, Dole's Lion Cobb Chicken Salad, developed by Marcus as part of Dole's celebration of Disney's, truly stands out in a crowd, which any confident Leo will love.

Virgo: August 23–September 22

Summer Cobb Salad – Virgos love stability in their life so should appreciate the chance to take control by assembling this deconstructed Dole Summer Cobb Salad. – Virgos love stability in their life so should appreciate the chance to take control by assembling this deconstructed Dole Summer Cobb Salad.

Libra: September 23–October 23

Chopped Tahini-Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken – Delivering the perfect mix of ingredients and flavors in every mouthful, this Dole chopped salad appeals to harmony- and balance-seeking Librans. Delivering the perfect mix of ingredients and flavors in every mouthful, this Dole chopped salad appeals to harmony- and balance-seeking Librans.

Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Southwestern Gazpacho – If there was one word to describe a Scorpio it is unafraid – and what's braver than using a blender to create a drinkable Dole salad? If there was one word to describe a Scorpio it is unafraid – and what's braver than using a blender to create a drinkable Dole salad?

Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Walkabout Salad Cones – Stepping out of their comfort zone comes natural for Sagittarians. This movable salad delivers the out-of-the-box goods with such diverse ingredients as golden beets, edamame, pistachios, arugula and corn tortillas. – Stepping out of their comfort zone comes natural for Sagittarians. This movable salad delivers the out-of-the-box goods with such diverse ingredients as golden beets, edamame, pistachios, arugula and corn tortillas.

