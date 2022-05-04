HUM Nutrition Launches WOMB SERVICE™ Prenatal Supplement

An OB-GYN formulated clean prenatal with 23 nutrients including folate, choline and vegan DHA - providing complete nutrition for every stage of the pregnancy journey

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --This Mother's Day, leading wellness brand HUM Nutrition launches its latest product Womb Service™, an expertly formulated prenatal multivitamin with clean, gentle and easily absorbable key nutrients to support you and your baby's needs from pre- to post-pregnancy. HUM Nutrition's goal is to support women through all key stages of their life and is excited to further this commitment by now providing solutions for PMS to pregnancy and all the way through menopause.

This Mother’s Day, leading wellness brand HUM Nutrition launches its latest product Womb Service™, an expertly formulated prenatal multivitamin with clean, gentle and easily absorbable key nutrients to support you and your baby’s needs from pre- to post-pregnancy. HUM Nutrition’s goal is to support women through all key stages of their life and is excited to further this commitment by now providing solutions for PMS to pregnancy and all the way through menopause. (PRNewswire)

Womb Service's 2-step formula includes a prenatal multivitamin capsule and a vegan DHA soft gel (without any fishy aftertaste) providing 23 nutrients including choline and folate, at OB-GYN-recommended levels. Each ingredient is clinically backed to support your overall health as well as optimal brain, eye, bone and overall baby development.

"Two of the most important supplements to look for in your prenatal vitamins are folic acid and iron, says Dr. Manuela Vasquez, a board-certified OB-GYN and founder of LaMaria feminine wellness. "Folic acid helps to prevent birth defects associated with the neural tube. The physiological changes that occur in pregnancy can make pregnant women more prone to anemia, therefore having iron in your prenatal vitamin can help maintain the appropriate blood levels."

Womb Service's key ingredients include include vegan DHA from algae that supports optimal brain, visual and overall health in babies and has no smell or aftertaste; choline that supports baby's brain and spinal cord development; a form of chelated iron that is highly absorbable and gentle on the stomach, with morning sickness in mind; and methylated folate (MTFH) which is the most important B vitamin during pregnancy and key for neural tube development and DNA synthesis. The form of folate used is absorbable for everyone and at a dose of 800 mcg, recommended by prenatal nutrition experts.

Womb Service includes Vitamin B12, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Iodine, Iron, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin K1, Vitamin K2, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Molybdenum, Magnesium, Zinc, Selenium, Boron, Manganese and Chromium.

Womb Service's ingredients are vegan, non-GMO with no artificial colors or sweeteners and certified clean. Womb Service's exceedingly high clean standards were recognized by the Clean Label Project, a national nonprofit with the mission to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling. Womb Service received the highest honor of the Clean Label Project Purity Award for its industry-leading purity and safety standards, giving this product a clean 3rd party certification you can trust for mom and baby.

Bottles are made from upcycled Prevented Ocean Plastic™ to ensure the wellness of moms, babies and the planet for generations to come.

Womb Service retails for $45 and will be sold at www.humnutrition.com , Amazon and Sephora.

About HUM Nutrition

HUM Nutrition, the leading beauty supplement company, revolutionized an entire industry by successfully merging beauty and wellness. By completing the beauty routine from within, HUM initiated a movement that has inspired over half a million people to lead healthier lifestyles and retailers to create a new category. HUM has reinvented every touch point of the vitamin experience starting with a proprietary online quiz that pairs consumers with curated product recommendations and a personal Registered Dietitian. HUM's innovative range addresses ultra-specific beauty concerns. Every formulation is rooted in clinical research, and ingredients are carefully sourced and triple tested by independent labs for quality and purity. HUM's appealing brand resonates like no other with today's consumers and its distinct color-coded packaging and friendly tone has successfully removed the often-intimidating barrier to vitamins and supplements.

For more information, visit HumNutrition.com and follow @HumNutrition

Press Contact:

Shauna Aminzadeh

shauna@humnutrition.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HUM Nutrition