Nature’s Sunshine Appoints Martin Gonzalez as Executive Vice President of Global Supply Chain

New leader brings 30 years of supply chain innovation and excellence to support global transformation

LEHI, Utah, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR) today announced that Martin Gonzalez has been appointed Executive Vice President of Global Supply Chain effective May 16, 2022.

Mr. Gonzalez brings over 30 years of experience from such notable companies as Unilever, Molson Coors/SABMiller and Sara Lee. His success in leading positive transformations to deliver both savings and growth through supply chain improvements helped him stand out as an excellent leader to help Nature's Sunshine transform its supply chain capabilities and expand their global footprint.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Martin's caliber and deep commitment to operational excellence join our team," said Terrence Moorehead, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Taking our industry-leading supply chain to the next level will be a significant focus for us as we position our company for sustainable customer growth."

Gonzalez joins Nature's Sunshine from Bowery Farming, where he served as Vice President of Operations and Excellence and helped build vertical farms in the US. Prior to Bowery Farming, he served as Vice President Supply Chain and Operations North America for Cerelia North America (formerly Sara Lee), where he implemented a new ERP, optimized the network footprint and delivered significant savings through supply chain improvements. Gonzalez also held numerous leadership roles over nine years at Molson Coors/SABMiller where he led end-to-end operations across Peru, Canada and the U.S. He spent the first 15 years of his career in various global positions at Unilever.

Mr. Gonzalez holds a Global MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Universidad de Los Andes in Bogota, Colombia.

"I am honored to be a part of a company with such a tremendous history and global footprint," said Gonzalez, "and I'm excited to be a part of its ongoing transformation and to reimagine our operations through a world class supply chain."

Gonzalez will report directly to the CEO in his new role and will serve as a member of the Company's Executive Committee.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

