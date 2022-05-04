New Gold Announces Results Of Vote For Election Of Board Of Directors

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) today announces the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at New Gold's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 3, 2022, as set out below.
Director Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Renaud Adams
373,740,807
99.42%
2,192,593
0.58%
Geoffrey Chater
374,364,284
99.58%
1,569,117
0.42%
Nicholas Chirekos
370,777,726
98.63%
5,155,674
1.37%
Gillian Davidson
373,226,116
99.28%
2,707,284
0.72%
James Gowans
373,235,995
99.28%
2,697,406
0.72%
Thomas McCulley
373,935,951
99.47%
1,997,449
0.53%
Margaret Mulligan
374,146,303
99.52%
1,787,097
0.48%
Ian Pearce
359,109,688
95.52%
16,823,713
4.48%
Marilyn Schonberner
372,068,746
98.97%
3,864,655
1.03%
The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting are disclosed in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on May 4, 2022.
New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds a 5% equity stake in Artemis Gold Inc., and other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.
