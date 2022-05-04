New GS1 US Guideline Supports Retail Industry With Claims Compliance

Guidance Specifies Best Practices for Retailers and Brands To Avoid and Detect Carton Pack and Carton Shipment Inaccuracies

EWING, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US® has published a new resource to help brands and retailers leverage GS1 Electronic Product Code (EPC)-based Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to support claims compliance, increase inventory accuracy and improve supply chain visibility.

The document, "GS1 US Claims Compliance Implementation Guideline for the Apparel Industry," offers best practices for avoiding and detecting carton pack and carton shipment inaccuracies. Because RFID technology does not require line-of-sight for scanning, cases and cartons can be automatically processed for accuracy. The document also highlights use cases for specific processes, such as packing, inspecting or receiving, that can be automated using RFID technology.

"Retailers are increasingly turning to item-level use of RFID with GS1 Standards to enhance store operations and inventory accuracy, but the technology's potential to support claims compliance and reconciliation remains untapped," said Angela Fernandez, vice president of community engagement, GS1 US. "This guideline will help industry stakeholders and trading partners maximize their investment in RFID by arming them with the data to resolve claim discrepancies with trading partners."

A recent analysis by Auburn University and GS1 US revealed that carton pack and carton shipment inaccuracy that result in claims and chargebacks cost more than the physical RFID tags, scanning equipment and other setup costs. According to a recent Annual Retail Trade Survey by the U.S. Department of Commerce, industry faces more than $36 billion in claims annually.

"RFID implementation costs have continued to come down in recent years, creating more opportunity for businesses to leverage the technology for multiple business processes," added Fernandez. "As more companies fully understand how RFID can support claims compliance as well as product authenticity, grey market tracking, value-added services and reverse logistics, we expect adoption to continue to grow in the years ahead."

For more information about the RFID Claims Compliance Guideline, visit site.gs1us.org/rfid-claims-compliance-guideline. To learn more about GS1 US, visit www.gs1us.org.

