New York State's First Doctor of Business Administration Degree Offered by Baruch College

Zicklin School of Business Program Trains Senior Executives to "Be the Doctor in the Boardroom"

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baruch College's Zicklin School of Business is the first institution in New York State authorized to award the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) Degree. Zicklin's DBA Program is one of the school's impressive range of professional and executive degree offerings for business executives and corporate leaders.

According to Fenwick Huss, Willem Kooyker Dean of the Zicklin School of Business, "The DBA Program exemplifies Zicklin's commitment to delivering relevant, academically rigorous business education that is world-class in both quality and reputation."

The program's faculty have developed a unique, multidisciplinary curriculum that employs a wide range of traditional and cutting-edge research methodologies to address the key business issues of the day.

The DBA is widely recognized as the premier terminal degree for practical and applied business problems, both in the United States and around the world. The three-year doctoral program is designed for senior executives with seven or more years of executive experience who seek empirical knowledge and research experience at the doctoral level. Graduates will gain skills needed to thrive in the C-suite, broaden their opportunities as consultants, and enter the college classroom as a clinical professor. This program complements Baruch's traditional PhD program in Business which focuses more on developing research scholarship and training for career paths in academia.

For more information about the Doctor in Business Administration degree, visit the program's website .

Prospective applicants are invited to speak via live chat with Zicklin's Executive Admissions staff during Virtual Office Hours every Tuesday and Thursday. Register for a session .

About Baruch College

Baruch College provides students with the skills, knowledge, and perspectives to pursue their aspirations in today's global environment. Baruch is listed among the nation's top public colleges for academic excellence, affordability, student success, and value. Its three schools educate more than 19,500 students who represent one of the most diverse college campuses in the country. baruch.cuny.edu

Zicklin School of Business The Zicklin School of Business is a recognized leader in providing undergraduate, graduate, and executive education for the 21st century. It offers part- and full-time business degree programs taught by faculty who are thought leaders and practitioners in their fields. An AACSB-accredited business school, Zicklin consistently ranks among the region's and nation's top performers in academic excellence, diversity, and value. zicklin.baruch.cuny.edu

