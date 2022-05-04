Telefónica Deutschland completes its migration of Cellwize CHIME for cloud-native, AI-driven RAN orchestration on the Google Cloud Platform

CHIME selected as the first OSS migration solution for cloudification as part of the strategic initiative to accelerate the operator's digital transformation and be Open RAN and vRAN ready

DALLAS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellwize , a global leader in mobile network automation and orchestration, today announced that Telefónica Deutschland has completed the migration of its Cellwize CHIME implementation to the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to accelerate the journey to public cloud and be Open RAN and vRAN ready.

As part of its comprehensive OSS digital transformation strategy, Telefónica was looking to accelerate the move of its OSS infrastructure from an exclusively on-prem environment based on legacy systems, to a fully managed Kubernetes environment on Google Cloud Platform. The operator selected Cellwize CHIME to be the first to be migrated, further to it being cloud-native and for its ability to secure Open RAN and vRAN readiness.

With Cellwize CHIME capabilities for making the RAN programmable and with the agility that is enabled by GCP, Telefónica can now bring innovation to market faster than ever, assure greater cost savings, and reduce OpEx and CapEx.

Moving Cellwize CHIME workloads to GCP also enables the operator to leverage Kubernetes native features, and to modernize key OSS processes for enabling new experiences at the edge and monetizing 5G as a business services platform.

Additional benefits include unprecedented elasticity and flexibility in launching new services, unlimited capacity for hosting and processing data, and enhanced ability to maximize the value of AI and machine learning.

Dr. Mariam Kaynia, Director Tech Architecture, Strategy & Analytics, at Telefónica Deutschland, said, "The rate of change happening in the cloud brings a significantly faster time to market over traditional telecom infrastructures. This is why we adopted cloud and selected the Google Cloud Platform as one of our central pillars of our overall strategy both in the network and digital domains. Through our longstanding partnership with Cellwize in the RAN automation domain, transitioning the Cellwize solution to the cloud was a natural fit on our way to a full OSS cloud migration, driving scalability and powering innovation."

Ofir Zemer, CEO at Cellwize, said, "We have a long-term partnership in place with both Telefónica Deutschland and Google Cloud, and are proud to play such a pivotal role in enabling the operator to be Open RAN and vRAN ready. CHIME was born automated and designed from day one for elasticity on GCP, and today, it is serving as an industry application marketplace for operators' OSS cloud journey."

Vivek Gupta, Director, Network AI and Telecom partnerships, Global Telecom Industry Solutions, at Google Cloud, said, "As part of the CSPs digital transformation, many applications that once resided in traditional telecom environments are now moving to our platform. This provides operators with cloud-based benefits that enable them to virtualize network functions for core communications networks as they improve operational efficiencies across telecom systems, reduce costs, and increase IT efficiency."

About Telefónica Deutschland

O 2 Telefónica Deutschland offers telecommunications services for consumers and business customers as well as innovative digital products and services in the area of the Internet of Things and data analytics. The company is one of the leading integrated telecommunications providers in Germany. In mobile communications alone, O 2 Telefónica serves more around 46 million mobile lines (incl. M2M - as of 31.12.2021). No network operator connects more people in this country. Under its core brand O 2 and various secondary and partner brands, the company sells postpaid and prepaid mobile communications products with innovative mobile data services. The basis for this is the mobile communications network based on a highly resilient GSM and LTE infrastructure. At the same time, the company is building a powerful and energy-efficient 5G network. O 2 Telefónica also provides telephony and high-speed Internet products based on various technologies in the fixed-network area. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX) since 2012. In the 2021 financial year, the company generated revenue of EUR 7.8 billion with around 7,400 employees. The company is majority-owned by the Spanish telecommunications group Telefónica S.A., headquartered in Madrid. With business activities in 12 countries and a customer base of around 369 million lines, the Group is one of the world's largest telecommunications providers.

About Cellwize

Cellwize is all about enabling the networks of the future today. With CHIME, our cloudified, AI-driven and Open RAN-ready automation and orchestration platform, we enable mobile network operators (MNOs) to accelerate 5G network deployment and go-to-market, as well as the ROI on their network investments. Even in the most complex and dynamic of network environments, CHIME enables operators to connect to any application and vendor, as well as to co-create on top of the platform, delivering unprecedented ease, speed, and agility. And, with end-to-end RAN SMO capabilities it bridges the gap between Purpose Built RAN networks and Open RAN and vRAN, supporting the Hybrid ORAN era. With the future of 5G already here, CHIME is helping leading MNOs all over the world to launch and leverage their next generation networks, be Open RAN ready as they drive existing RAN value, and face the future with confidence.

