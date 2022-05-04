TOPGOLF TARGETS LITTLE ROCK FOR EXPANSION IN ARKANSAS

Community of Little Rock on track to be home to company's second venue to serve the state

DALLAS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Entertainment Group , a global sports and entertainment community, has set plans in motion to introduce its technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Little Rock, Ark. This would be Topgolf's second entertainment venue in the state of Arkansas, as the company known for its high-tech gaming experience and delicious food and beverages also operates in Rogers.

The multi-level venue, which would be located within the Little Rock city limits, would offer the brand's signature experience where players can enjoy point-scoring golf games in an energetic and fun environment. Topgolf venues feature a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, flexible private event spaces and music in outdoor hitting bays.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Topgolf to the capital of Arkansas and planning to join this vibrant community," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "As we look to expand the Topgolf experience in the state, Little Rock is the perfect place to do it."

Beyond entertainment, Topgolf would create approximately 300 full- and part-time jobs upon opening this new venue, with an opportunity for future Topgolf Associates to grow their careers, work in a unique culture-first environment, and be part of a company that welcomes everyone as they are.

"It's been a goal of mine to bring Topgolf to Little Rock since I first reached out to the company on Twitter in 2018," said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. "This popular golf and entertainment venue is a welcome addition to our community, and its selection of our city demonstrates that Little Rock is a great place to live, work and play. Topgolf will bring hundreds of jobs to Little Rock, and it joins a long list of economic development projects that have improved our quality of life and place over the last three years."

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment company that brings joy through more ways to play the game of golf. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people can experience the unlimited power of play at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's brands include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, and Toptracer technology. To learn more, visit topgolfentertainmentgroup.com or follow Topgolf on social media.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues welcome players across the globe to locations featuring high-tech gaming, outdoor hitting bays, a chef-driven food and beverage menu, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain nearly 30 million players annually across the globe. To learn more or plan your visit, visit topgolf.com.

