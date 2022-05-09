BOLLINGER MOTORS SELECTS ROUSH AS MANUFACTURING SUPPLIER

Electric Vehicle Platforms and Chassis Cabs will be Assembled Near The Motor City

DETROIT, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollinger Motors announced Roush Industries as the contract manufacturer to assemble its line of all-electric platforms and chassis cabs for commercial vehicles in Classes 3 through 6.

Bollinger Motors selects Roush at manufacturing supplier. Electric vehicle platforms and chassis cabs will be assembled near the Motor City.

Bollinger will source and provide all materials for Roush to assemble its all-electric vehicle platforms and chassis cabs in a fully staffed, operational, and scalable facility in Livonia, Michigan – within 20 miles of Bollinger's Oak Park headquarters.

"We will be building state-of-the-art vehicles from day one right here in Michigan," said Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. "Roush has significant engineering and assembly history, and we're excited to work with them to provide our commercial fleet customers with exceptional electric vehicles."

"Roush will help us to hit our quality and production targets confidently," said Bryan Chambers, chief operating officer of Bollinger Motors. "Roush's knowledge base and track record in working with both startups and established OEMs was a big part of our decision."

Bollinger Motors will also work closely with Roush on assembling pre-production units and performing validation testing, ahead of the ramp up to production.

"Our proven processes are engineered to bring products to market quickly and efficiently, while meeting OEM-level quality standards," said Brad Rzetelny, vice president of Roush Flexible Assembly. "With fully scalable manufacturing, we can grow with Bollinger Motors to meet the growing need from its fleet customers as they convert to electric vehicles."

ABOUT BOLLINGER MOTORS

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors is a U.S.-based company, headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors will manufacture all-electric platforms and chassis cabs for commercial vehicles in Classes 3-6. www.BollingerMotors.com.

ABOUT ROUSH INDUSTRIES

For close to 50 years, Roush has been widely recognized for providing innovative engineering, testing, prototyping and manufacturing services to the advanced mobility, aerospace, defense and theme park industries. Roush is unique in its ability to leverage services across the complete product development cycle, solving customers' most complex challenges and accelerating critical product launch targets. Learn more at www.Roush.com.

