InventHelp Presents the Heated Umbrella (DCD-150)

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "All of my life I have seen people in the cold and rain waiting for a bus or cab under an umbrella," said the inventor from Bowie, Md. "I created this invention to provide shelter and warmth under an umbrella when venturing out in inclement weather."

He invented the patent-pending WARMBRELLA to help fulfill the need for a modified umbrella that would provide users with warmth and shelter. The shoulder-length dome that propels heat would keep user's warm and protected. This would provide added comfort when venturing out in inclement weather. Additionally, this could be used in lower temperatures by a multitude of users including commuters, students, anyone who enjoys walking and more.

The original design was submitted to the Washington sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

