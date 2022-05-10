News Leaders Statement on Murder of Journalists in Mexico

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the recent murders of journalists in Mexico.

"We are devastated to learn today of the murder of Yessenia Mollinedo Falconi and Sheila Johana Garcia Olivera in Veracruz. Both worked for the online news organization El Verza. The shootings are being investigated now. With the addition of these murders and following the killing last week of Luis Enrique Ramriez Ramos in Sinaloa there have now been 11 journalists killed in Mexico in 2022. Last year Mexico ranked second of all nations in journalists killed with 9. We call on the government of Mexico to redouble efforts to investigate these crimes and to obtain justice for Yessenia, Sheila, Louis and all Mexican journalists."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Press Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

