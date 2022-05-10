Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Hosts 7th Annual Emerging Growth Conference, Spotlighting Disruptive Technologies Advancing Innovation

Emerging Technology Players to Convene At Virtual Conference Identifying New Trends Across Consumer, Cloud and Communications, Semiconductor, Software and Sustainable Growth Sectors

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – announces its 7th Annual Emerging Growth Conference. The one-day virtual event brings together small cap emerging growth companies with investors for 1-on-1 meetings. Companies participating in the conference include Aspen Aerogels (NASDAQ: ASPN), Akoustis Technologies, Inc., (NASDAQ: AKTS), AppHarvest (NASDAQ: APPH), BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ: LWLG), Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ: ONDS), SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), and PureCycle (NASDAQ: PCT).

Peter Bennett, Head of Equity Capital Markets at Oppenheimer, said, "Emerging growth companies continue to fuel innovation in our society, and we are committed to advising and providing for their capital needs as they grow. The companies gathered here today cut across sectors and demonstrate the rising power of key players to potentially create new and hard-to-imagine markets and services. As industries prepare for massive changes in the way we live, work and play, Oppenheimer is leading productive discussions that address the latest innovations, as they become more relevant in the way we collaborate and communicate in these fast-moving times."

Members of the Oppenheimer equity research team in attendance include:

Jason S. Helfstein , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Internet

Timothy Horan , CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Cloud and Communication Services

George Iwanyc , Executive Director and Senior Analyst, Collaboration and Infrastructure Software and Communication Technology Solutions

Noah Kaye , Managing Director and Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization

Brian W. Nagel , CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst for Consumer Growth and eCommerce

Kristen Owen , CFA, Executive Director and Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization

Colin Rusch , Managing Director and Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization

Richard Schafer , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Semiconductors

Martin Yang , CFA, Executive Director and Senior Analyst, Emerging Technologies and Services

Erica L. Moffett, Head of Research Marketing Services and Associate Director of Equity Research at Oppenheimer, said, "Innovative cloud-based platforms, interactive technology solutions and AI applications are increasingly being embedded in the world of business and in the lives of consumers, and key disruptive players are rising in relevance in a time of ubiquitous distributed computing. Emerging growth companies represent a singular opportunity in a time of transition and change, as the U.S. economy remains firmly positioned for the next wave of innovation. Oppenheimer welcomes all participants to our 7th Annual Emerging Growth Conference, as we continue to guide investors with effective thought leadership on the disruptive technologies shaping our tomorrow."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contacts:

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

jkuo@haventower.com or mdugan@haventower.com

View original content:

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.