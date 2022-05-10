Sageview Advisory Group Continues Buildout Of Capabilities With Addition Of Government And Public Sector Retirement Plan Expert Javier Obando

25-Year Industry Veteran Bolsters SageView's 457 Plan Expertise as Fast-Growing RIA Continues Expansion of Comprehensive Wealth Management and Retirement Plan Consulting Businesses

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, today announced the continued buildout of the firm's capabilities with the addition of Javier Obando as a retirement plan consultant in its Newport Beach, California office.

A government and public sector retirement plan expert with 25 years of experience across some of the largest and most well-respected retirement plan consulting providers in this segment, Mr. Obando's hire positions SageView for continued growth and leadership across the retirement plan space nationally.

In his new role, Mr. Obando is responsible for providing retirement and fiduciary services, plan-level consulting, investment research, education and client relationship management. He will also partner closely with the wealth management business in supporting plan participants interested in elevating their level of financial wellness into comprehensive wealth management services.

SageView Positioned for Growth in $4.5 Trillion Public Sector Retirement Market

Randy Long, SageView's Founding and Managing Principal, said, "We're excited to bring aboard Javier Obando, an industry veteran with exceptional expertise and strategic relationships across the public sector retirement space. This $4.5 trillion market will continue to experience significant shifts as aging workers transition to retirement. Plan participants need and deserve support that emphasizes their long-term financial wellness, with many individual participants requiring more advanced financial planning solutions in greater numbers."

Mr. Long continued, "Leveraging Javier's 25 years of government and public-sector retirement plan experience will position SageView to better serve this unique market segment while growing our retirement plan consulting and wealth management businesses."

Mr. Obando was previously Vice President, Sales for Prudential Financial, focusing on tax-exempt and government markets. He was also Vice President, Government Market Sales-West Coast for Lincoln Financial Group; Associate Regional Sales Director at Great-West Retirement Services; and Client Relationship Director at Empower Retirement. Mr. Obando is a member of the National Association of Government Defined Contribution Administrators Inc. (NAGDCA) and the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers (CSMFO).

Mr. Obando said, "SageView operates within the intersection of retirement and wealth management, providing a unique platform to deliver outstanding outcomes for government and public-sector plan participants. I'm excited to join this team and get to work."

Mr. Obando has a bachelor's degree from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona. He is FINRA series 6 and 63 registered and holds life and health insurance licenses in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

About SageView Advisory Group

SageView Advisory Group is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisory firm (RIA) serving retirement plan sponsors and individuals throughout the United States since 1989. SageView advises on 401(k), 403(b), 457, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans, and provides comprehensive wealth management services to individuals and families. SageView is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has more than 30 offices nationwide.

For more information about SageView, visit www.sageviewadvisory.com or call (800) 814-8742.

