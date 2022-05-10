Weyerhaeuser Partners with Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance on Mental Health Awareness and Resources for Wildland Firefighters

Fighting Fires Together campaign will provide specialized support to firefighters on front lines of wildfires

SEATTLE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced a new partnership with Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, Fighting Fires Together, that will provide support and resources for wildland firefighters and their families, as well as increase awareness of the importance of mental health assistance for these first responders.

Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company) (PRNewswire)

"Protecting our forests and communities from wildfire is a responsibility we all share, and we truly appreciate all those who work the front lines limiting the impacts of wildfire," says Bill Frings, vice president of Western Timberlands for Weyerhaeuser. "We are proud to help build awareness and ensure wildland firefighters have access to mental health resources and the support they need to carry out this challenging work."

The Fighting Fires Together campaign launch coincides with Mental Health Awareness and Wildfire Awareness months in May. Throughout the month and beyond, the campaign will shine a spotlight on the wildland firefighters who risk their lives to protect our lands and communities and the mental toll this duty can take. Weyerhaeuser has partnered with FBHA to create a resource hub that includes content especially designed for wildland firefighters, including mental health tips, educational articles and contacts for support groups and counselors located in the Pacific Northwest (including B.C.). This partnership serves as an extension of FBHA's mission to collaborate, develop and implement behavioral health awareness, prevention, intervention and post-crisis strategies to provide firefighters with an easily accessible and confidential source of information.

"The mental and behavioral health of our wildland firefighters is a vital issue, and this partnership is helping fulfil an important need for culturally competent resources for our firefighters," said Jeff Dill, founder of Firefighters Behavioral Health Alliance. "FBHA has validated more than 50 wildland firefighters who have completed suicide, and we believe this only accounts for approximately 65 percent of reporting on these tragic losses."

To learn more about Weyerhaeuser's Fighting Fires Together campaign, visit www.wy.com/fightingfirestogether.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2021, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

ABOUT FIREFIGHTER BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ALLIANCE

Founded in 2010 by Jeff Dill, the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance (FBHA) offers educational workshops to firefighters and EMTs across the globe, along with their families. These workshops address behavioral health issues, suicide warning signs, and how to cope after retirement. FBHA is also focused on training medical professionals, EAP organizations, and chaplains about fire and EMS culture in order to provide a better treatment plan for firefighters and EMTs. Learn more at www.ffbha.org .

