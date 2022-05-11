Ashley Gorley Signs Global Deal with Sony Music Publishing and Domain Capital Group

Worldwide agreement covers renowned songwriter's entire catalog and future works

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Publishing today announced it has signed a global deal with award-winning songwriter Ashley Gorley, in partnership with Domain Capital Group. The agreement encompasses Gorley's complete catalog of songs, as well as future compositions.

Front Row: from L-R: Rusty Gaston, Jon Platt, Ashley Gorley, Pete Chiappetta (Domain) Back Row: from L-R: Rod Riley (Domain), Megan Pekar (Loeb & Loeb), John Rolfe (Loeb & Loeb), Cam Caldwell (SMP Nashville), Isabela Salas (Domain), Derek Crownover (Loeb & Loeb). (PRNewswire)

Ashley Gorley is widely recognized for his extensive and successful songwriting career across country, pop and more – he has written a record 59 No. 1 singles and has had over 400 songs released by artists such as Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Cole Swindell, Bon Jovi, Weezer, and more. His recent hits include "You Should Probably Leave" by Chris Stapleton, "Sand In My Boots" by Morgan Wallen, and "What's Your Country Song" by Thomas Rhett.

Gorley said, "Both Domain and Sony Music Publishing have a deep respect and understanding of the value of songs. I am grateful to Pete and the rest of the Domain crew for their belief in me. I am especially excited to join forces with longtime friends Jon Platt, Rusty Gaston, Cam Caldwell, and the rest of the Sony staff. I can't wait to get started on this next chapter!"

Domain Capital Group's Pete Chiappetta said, "Ashley Gorley is undeniably one of the most talented, hard-working and acclaimed songwriters in the world. We are excited to see what he accomplishes next with Jon, Rusty, Cam and the rest of the incredible team at Sony. To partner alongside such a passionate and well-respected group of professionals is an honor."

Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston said, "I've been a fan of Ashley Gorley's songwriting since the late 90s when we both attended Belmont University together. He's a true music connoisseur in every sense of the word. His diverse influences combined with his genuine heart have led his songs to define the soundtrack of country music. Sony Music Publishing is so proud to partner with Ashley and our friends at Domain Capital to champion this new leg of his historic songwriting journey."

Gorley has been honored as ASCAP Songwriter of The Year an unprecedented eight times. He is a five-time Billboard Top Country Songwriter, five-time NSAI Songwriter of The Year, and 2021 iHeart Radio All-Genre Songwriter of The Year, landing the nomination again in 2022. He has multiple GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM nominations.

Ashley graduated Magna Cum Laude from Belmont University and continues to support the college as an adjunct professor, guest speaker, and mentor to songwriting students. He is an advocate for the songwriting community and has worked to promote songwriters' rights and bills such as the Music Modernization Act (MMA). He also champions a roster of talented writers at his publishing company Tape Room Music, whose writers have celebrated 35 No. 1 hits including "Body Like A Back Road" by Sam Hunt and "One Of Them Girls" by Lee Brice.

Ashley Gorley was represented in the transaction by Derek Crownover, John Rolfe and Megan Pekar from Loeb & Loeb, LLP.

About Domain Capital: Atlanta based Domain Capital Group, LLC provides comprehensive private investment management services through its registered investment adviser subsidiaries to institutions, public and private pension plans, corporations, foundations, endowments and high-net-worth individuals. Domain's investment professionals have experience across a wide range of asset classes and investment strategies, including Real Estate; Natural Resources; Media, Entertainment & Technology; and Credit & Special Situations. For further information, visit: www.domaincapitalgroup.com.



About Sony Music Publishing: Sony Music Publishing ("SMP") is the leading global music publisher, home to the world's best songwriters and many of the most iconic songs ever written. Headquartered in New York with an international network of 38 offices, Sony Music Publishing supports the vision, artistry, and goals of its songwriters by amplifying opportunities, fostering collaboration, and defending their rights. SMP represents classic catalogues including The Beatles, Queen, Motown, Carole King, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Leiber & Stoller, Leonard Cohen, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, AC/DC and The Rolling Stones, as well as contemporary superstars such as Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Calvin Harris, Daddy Yankee, Gabby Barrett, Jay-Z, Ye, Luke Bryan, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Marc Anthony, Miranda Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Sara Bareilles, Sean Love Combs, The Kid LAROI, Travis Scott and many more. Sony Music Publishing is a part of Sony's suite of powerful entertainment brands. Learn more about SMP here.

