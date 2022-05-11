DOVE® Dental Products introduces single-use hybrid device with aerosol management to combat the spread of COVID-19

The new AERO HVE/SE combo reduces airborne aerosol movement by up to 95 percent

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DOVE® Dental Products announces the release of the new DOVE® AERO, a single-use hybrid device designed to significantly reduce the risk of airborne aerosol movement caused by instrument use in a dental setting.

DOVE® Dental Products (PRNewsfoto/DOVE® Dental Products) (PRNewswire)

The threat from COVID-19 has prompted oral health professionals to rethink their infectious disease protocol to mitigate the spread of contagions in three areas: evacuation, backflow, and aerosol management. With the introduction of the new AERO product, DOVE Dental Products is leading the charge. To date, no device on the market addresses all three concerns without sacrificing patient comfort or altering dental practices. According to the Guidance for Dental Settings published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "…if aerosol-generating procedures are necessary for dental care, use four-handed dentistry, high evacuation suction and dental dams to minimize droplet spatter and aerosols."

DOVE® AERO's innovative design addresses these concerns by combining the power of high-volume ejector (HVE) suction with the safety of a one-way backflow protection, using a secured saliva ejector (SE) for patient comfort and easier access. The AERO features a patented 360 ° external aerosol chamber to effectively manage airborne particles of up to 95 percent when combined with internal fluid evacuation.

"We are extremely excited to introduce the new DOVE® AERO HVE Backflow Prevention Valve," said Jim Langeloh, Vice President of Sales. "It's the first valve of its kind to offer external aerosol collection, backflow protection, and HVE power while providing patients with the comfort of using a saliva ejector."

DOVE® AERO is a simple, cost-effective solution for oral health professionals to manage the spread of COVID-19 using instruments with which they are already familiar. "It's the valve that does not compromise comfort, performance, or dental office space," Langeloh added.

About DOVE® Dental Products: DOVE® Dental Products is dedicated to developing and distributing innovative, cost-effective disposable oral evacuation devices that prevent backflow and eliminate cross-contamination between patients. DOVE® products are simple to install and intuitive with performance with no need for sterilization or autoclaving. All DOVE® products are Made in the USA and manufactured in ISO 13485 facilities.

For more information visit: www.dovedentalproducts.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DOVE® Dental Products