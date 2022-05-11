HELLO! U.S. Wins Best Launch at The Drum Awards

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HELLO! U.S was awarded Best Launch at The Drum Awards for Online Media 2022, hosted in London, UK., for the launch of the American digital edition of Hellomagazine.com.

The new site has seen staggering growth in a very short time, reaching over 22 million unique users in January 2022 as per Comscore.

The now award-winning HELLO! U.S. content bureau is led by Managing Editor Hanna Fillingham and Deputy Editor Hannah Hargrave. A push on lifestyle editorial in the past year has also seen the publication recruit lifestyle editor Jenni McKnight.

The U.S. edition of Hellomagazine.com now has a larger audience than digital publications such as VanityFair.com and Elle.com, and it has incumbent brands like InStyle and Us Weekly in its sights.

HELLO! prides itself on having long-standing relationships with celebrities who come to the site to celebrate their success and share their stories in a safe space. Elizabeth Hurley and Sharon Stone are established fans of the brand, while more recent conversations have included Khloe Kardashian, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jenna Bush Hager, Meghan Trainor, Oliver Hudson, Christie Brinkley and Ginger Zee.

The HELLO! brand is renowned for being positive and celebratory in its approach and remains committed to this both online and in print.

HELLO! provides a safe and trusted environment for stars to deliver their true selves; to speak of their craft and rave about their passion projects to a vast, engaged, global audience. Known in the industry for accurate reporting, beautiful image-led content, dazzling innovation, and a publishing philosophy that you can trust, KINDNESS & CELEBRATION IS AT OUR HEART.

HELLO! believes in good news, positivity, and collaboration – we are proud and protective of this position. HELLO! is part of Hello & HOLA Media Inc., a top 20 lifestyle publisher in the U.S. as per Comscore.

