mParticle Launches Next Generation Audience Journeys to Customize Customer Experience

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, the leading customer data infrastructure company, today announced the release of Journeys, a next generation audience toolset to help teams optimize each step in the customer journey. Journeys uniquely combines multi-path journey analysis, testing, and orchestration into a single workflow, helping brands continuously optimize the customer journey, and deliver personalized experiences in the moments that matter.

Digital marketing teams often struggle to deliver adaptive experiences due to customer data challenges created by technological, organizational, and process-oriented silos. Individual departments, like Retention Marketing teams, may manage scores of micro-journeys within their own set of tools like marketing automation platforms. Yet, there's often little to no experiential connectivity between the journey sequences and key milestones in the customer lifecycle, like customer acquisition, loyalty, or retention teams. Because of this, brands tend to lack actionable insights and the ability to create leverage on journey performance throughout the customer lifecycle. Teams may have robust analytics for parts of the journey like email engagement or loyalty status, but can't determine the impact of a single touchpoint on the overall customer journey.

With Journeys, teams can collaborate on a range of new capabilities to create the most optimal journey for each customer. Included within today's release is:

Journey Analytics : Powered by Indicative, improve customer context through rich reporting capabilities focusing on multi-path journey analysis

Journey Builder : Design multi-stage journeys with a simple-to-use, visual interface. Using cross-channel behavioral event or user data, define key milestones and sequences within the customer journey.

Journey Integrations: Continuously sync audiences in real-time to any of mParticle's Audience API partners such as Meta, Twitter, Braze, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Google and hundreds more who deliver the last-mile ads, messaging, and media experiences.

Brands who leverage these capabilities together develop a virtuous cycle between discovery, experimentation, delivery, and optimization. Starting with Journey Analytics, brands discover optimal paths to conversion that they'd want other customers to follow. Leveraging these insights, brands can employ Journey Builder, to build detailed journey paths designed to maximize user acquisition or retention. Using Journey Integrations, brands can reach customers across any channel: email, mobile, or social. In essence, brands get to compare entirely different engagement strategies, and their impact on subsequent journey milestones.

Because of the bi-directional nature of the integrations, teams can close the loop on performance by incorporating cross-channel engagement metrics such as email opens and clicks, SMS responses, and attribution data back into mParticle. With a continuously updating user profile view, brands can easily optimize the journey's sequence and maximize ROI across engagement channels.

"In the wake of changes from Apple's iOS update last year, the entire marketing ecosystem has been impacted dramatically, and teams need to continue to drive growth in the face of increasing customer acquisition costs, and shifting economic conditions," Michael Katz, CEO of mParticle says. "Journeys makes it simple for marketers to do more with less, maximizing the impact of each customer interaction."

Journeys has been in beta with select customers, and a series of additional investments planned throughout 2022. Existing mParticle customers can apply for access to Journey Builder directly on the mParticle website. http://mparticle.com/platform/detail/journeys

About mParticle

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like NBCUniversal, JetBlue, Venmo, and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. mParticle announced a $150M fundraise in October 2021 led by Permira on the heels of strong growth and product innovation.

Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe. For more information, visit http://mparticle.com .

