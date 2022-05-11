Tom Tailor Launches NewStore Consumer App to Drive Digital Growth

The casual fashion and lifestyle brand has tapped NewStore to replace its existing native app experience

BOSTON and HAMBURG, Germany, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced Tom Tailor has launched a NewStore Consumer App . The casual fashion and lifestyle brand now offers a premium mobile shopping experience designed to increase customer engagement and drive sales. Tom Tailor customers in Germany can now download the app on both iOS and Android, and the brand will roll it out to additional markets soon.

Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1962, Tom Tailor is rooted in an effortlessly casual style, which serves as the inspiration for its family of product lines. The brand offers a range of clothing and accessories for men, women, and children, as well as a home collection that features linen, bath, textile, and pillow products. Tom Tailor's entire catalog is available on the app, which gives customers a magazine-like shopping experience via its beautiful, interactive, and intuitive UX.

"Mobile sales are a key business driver for Tom Tailor, but to truly capitalize on this channel we had to upgrade our consumer app," said Hendrik Reuter, Director of eCommerce and Consumer Engagement, Tom Tailor. "We chose NewStore because its solution is simply better than anything we've seen. Our new app puts the experience of a flagship store in our customers' hands."

Through NewStore Studio, the app content management system, Tom Tailor has all the tools it needs to maintain a modern and engaging app. The brand will also benefit from the fact that NewStore Consumer Apps have been proven to increase engagement by 2.5x and drive conversion rates 7x higher than a traditional website. Additionally, because NewStore seamlessly integrates with Scayle, Tom Tailor's ecommerce platform, it is easier than ever to keep the app up-to-date and provide accurate, real-time product and inventory information.

"Consumers are more mobile-minded than ever, so brands like Tom Tailor have to think beyond traditional ecommerce and brick-and-mortar," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "By building a native app that complements Tom Tailor's digital and physical channels, NewStore has given the brand a powerful new way to interact with its most loyal customers."

With NewStore, Tom Tailor has access to a full-featured mobile commerce platform that includes dynamic product lookbooks, enhanced product discovery, and simple category and product navigation. The solution also features built-in cart rules, filter attributes, dynamic stock levels, push notification capabilities, and much more.

To learn more about the NewStore Consumer Apps, and to request a demo, visit: https://www.newstore.com/mobile-retail-experience/

About Tom Tailor

Tom Tailor is an internationally active, vertically oriented fashion company that focuses on so called casual wear and offers it in the medium price segment. An extensive range of fashion accessories expands the product portfolio. The company thus covers the various core segments of the fashion market. The TOM TAILOR brand is sold through the retail and wholesale segments, i.e. both through the company's own mono-label stores and through retail partners. As of May 11, 2022, these include 421 TOM TAILOR stores, 166 franchise stores, 11,150 shop-in-store partners & trading partner multilabel. In addition, the collections are sold via the company's own online shop and via major ecommerce platforms. The TOM TAILOR brand is thus present in over 35 countries.

Information is also available at Home - TOM TAILOR (tom-tailor.com) .

About NewStore

NewStore provides Omnichannel-as-a-Service for retail brands worldwide that want to accelerate their digital transformation. Built for speed and flexibility, NewStore allows brands to easily deliver amazing shopping experiences that store associates and consumers love. Its mobile-first, modular cloud platform includes POS, order management, clienteling, inventory, and native consumer apps. NewStore customers such as Burton, Faherty Brand, G-Star RAW, Marine Layer, Scotch & Soda, UNTUCKit, and Vince benefit from the most complete, global omnichannel retail solution available. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

