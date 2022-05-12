Art Angels Announces Debut Gallery in the MetaVerse and NFT female focused digital/physical & IRL exhibition in collaboration with SuperRare

May 12th - May 26th

9020 Beverly Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90048

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Art Angels and SuperRare proudly present "Meta Spectrum," a female-focused digital curation featuring unique works from Sarah Zucker, Ayla El- Moussa, Lindsey Price, Vidya, Erica Reiling, Amber Vittoria, Joyce N. Ho Marlo, Jessica Ticchio and Art Angels very own Stefania Nazzal with the release of her genesis NFT artwork, titled "Inception of a Rainbow," exclusively available on SuperRare.

Art Angels Announces Debut gallery in the MetaVerse and NFT female focused digital/physical exhibition IRL exhibition in collaboration with SuperRare (PRNewswire)

All ten artists collectively emit and explore this idea of "Meta Spectrum'' by demonstrating their unique energetic frequencies expressed through various perspectives, mediums, stylistic preferences, subject matter and color. These frequencies seamlessly come together to form this idea of the "Meta Spectrum," creating a gorgeous digital landscape to encourage self-expression, love, growth, and individuality through color therapy. All "Meta Spectrum" artworks will be displayed by our technology partner, TokenFrame.

Alongside, Art Angels is excited to announce "After The Rain," the first solo exhibition by Dubai-based contemporary artist Stefania Nazzal with a private opening event on Thursday, May 12. Since 1998, Nazzal has translated her childhood visions – therapeutic and contemplative – into vibrant artworks that emulate her magical encounters with nature.

Utilizing the seven colors of Isaac Newton's electromagnetic spectrum as a tool for healing, Stefania's colorful palettes not only inspire creativity and whimsy but are also intended to restore equilibrium to the human body by promoting physical, emotional, mental and spiritual well-being. The basis of color therapy is that different colors evoke variant responses in every individual, each color having a beneficial effect on one's nervous system.

It is possible to emotionally lift your home with artwork, painted walls, and natural lighting whose color schemes create a more relaxed and positive space. After The Rain invites the viewer to dive deeper into their emotions, to consciously embrace the moments where we feel anything is possible and the journey is just the beginning. Stefania Nazzal's newest series, "After The Rain," harnesses that magical moment when the sun emerges, the clouds lift and rainbows can flourish… much like the dreams and emotions they inspire.

It is never too late to write the rest of your story, especially "After the Rain."

In conjunction with both physical exhibitions, Art Angels will debut their first gallery within the metaverse in which artworks by both digital and physical artists will be on view within their walls that can be found in Decentraland. They will invite collectors to experience the full spectrum of the new art ecosystem.

Find us online at ArtAngels.com, in person in LA at 9020 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood and in Miami at the Nobu Hotel/Mandarin Oriental.

