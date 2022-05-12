Cboe Global Markets Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Results

CHICAGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2022 Annual Meeting held today.

All 14 board of director nominees served on the 2021-2022 board term and received a majority of votes cast. The board members re-elected to serve one-year terms expiring in 2023 are:

Edward T. Tilly

Eugene S. Sunshine

William M. Farrow III

Edward J. Fitzpatrick

Ivan K. Fong

Janet P. Froetscher

Jill R. Goodman

Alexander J. Matturri, Jr.

Jennifer J. McPeek

Roderick A. Palmore

James E. Parisi

Joseph P. Ratterman

Jill E. Sommers

Fredric J. Tomczyk

Edward T. Tilly will serve as Chairman of the board for a sixth consecutive year. Eugene S. Sunshine, who has served on the board of Cboe Global Markets since 2010 and Cboe Options from 2003 to 2017, will serve as Lead Director for a fifth consecutive year.

In other proposals, shareholders:

approved, in a non-binding resolution, the compensation paid to the company's executive officers; and

ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2022 fiscal year.

Additional information about each of the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting is in the proxy statement that was furnished to shareholders in connection with the meeting. The proxy statement is also available in the Investor Relations section of www.cboe.com. The final vote totals for the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting will be reported in a current report on Form 8-K filing with the SEC and posted on http://ir.cboe.com.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

