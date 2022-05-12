eVisit's Bret Larsen Named a Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEO of 2022

Presented by The Healthcare Technology Report, the award underscores eVisit's leadership in telehealth and care delivery.

PHOENIX, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bret Larsen, co-founder and CEO of eVisit, the leading enterprise care delivery platform built for modern health systems and hospitals, has been named to Healthcare Technology Report's prestigious Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEO list for 2022. Larsen shares this honor with chief executives from companies such as Medtronic, NextGen Healthcare, Edwards Lifesciences, ResMed and Vocera Communications, among others.

"In an industry as innovative and competitive as healthcare technology, I am humbled to be recognized as a top leader in this field in 2022," Larsen said. "This honor is truly a reflection of our team's dedication to our mission to simplify healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere. Together, we are committed to making a positive impact in the way healthcare is delivered, enabling virtual care while enhancing the provider-patient relationship with ease and scalability across various specialties. Our work is transformational, and I could not be prouder of leading the eVisit team."

Larsen co-founded eVisit in 2015 after observing a disconnect between telehealth and traditional healthcare providers. He realized most telehealth vendors function as independent provider networks, offering services that compete with existing healthcare systems and disrupting the continuity of care for patients. eVisit is uniquely positioned as the only non-competing, end-to-end telehealth platform purpose-built for hospitals and health systems, enabling them to deliver virtual care services using their own providers. This approach allows patients to continue to interact virtually with the providers they know and trust—improving patient engagement and bolstering outcomes, while protecting revenue for health systems.

Under Larsen's leadership as CEO, eVisit was recognized as the sole Leader for Virtual Care Platforms for Digital Health by Forrester Research, as well as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner 2020 Guide for Virtual Care Solutions. Inc. Magazine also recognized eVisit as one of America's fastest-growing companies in 2021, ranking 2,300 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

"Bret's recognition as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs is well-deserved," the editorial team at The Healthcare Technology Report said. "He has been influential at changing the traditional mindset surrounding telehealth, overcoming significant provider opposition to the technology. He's done so by positioning telehealth as an integrated solution, enabling healthcare's digital front door and augmenting in-person, hands-on care. Bret's vision, tenacity, and leadership make him a highly effective CEO."

The Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs is an annual award program that recognizes the most accomplished executives in healthcare technology. The program is administered by The Healthcare Technology Report—a firm that provides market research, insights, business news, investment activity updates, and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector.

