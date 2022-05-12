GOYA CEO RETURNS TO POLAND AND UKRAINE SENDING AN URGENT MESSAGE OF PEACE TO AVERT A GLOBAL FOOD CRISIS

Goya Cares Extends Partnerships to Eastern Europe to Aid Ukrainian Refugees

CRACOW, Poland and JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya President and CEO Bob Unanue returns to Poland and Ukraine with an urgent message of peace to end the war in order to avert famine and global food crisis.

Michael Capponi, Founder of Global Empowerment Mission (GEM); Sister Theresa de la Fuente, Sisters of Our Lady of Divine Mercy; Bob Unanue, President & CEO of Goya Foods; Syzmon Czyszek, Director for International Growth in Europe of Knights of Columbus; and James Zumwalt, U.S. Navy Veteran & Aerial Recovery Deployment Team Leader (PRNewswire)

"Ukraine is one of the largest exporters of agri-foods and this is a critical planting season. Many of Ukraine's farmers have become soldiers. If we don't end this war now, farmers will not be able to plant and export the necessary resources the world needs to survive. We will inevitably enter into a global food shortage," said Bob Unanue at a press conference held at the Shrine of Divine Mercy in Krakow-Łagiewniki, Poland on Thursday, May 12, 2022, which coincides with the anniversary of the apparition of the Blessed Mother in the village of Hrushiv, Ukraine on May 12, 1914.

With the guidance of the Knights of Columbus, who assisted the Archdiocese of Częstochowa to create a home for 100 orphans, Goya's second humanitarian turned spiritual mission to Poland and Ukraine answers the recent call for prayer by Pope Francis. "Knights of Columbus live out the founding mission of Blessed Father Michael McGivney to help the vulnerable, especially the widows and orphans," said Szymon Czyszek, the Knights' Director of International Growth for Europe. "We see that today the vulnerable are the Ukrainian families, women and children, and we as Knights cannot be indifferent to their suffering."

Through Goya Cares, this mission continues Goya's commitment to caring for women and children and extends to funding organizations including the Aerial Recovery Group, the Knights of Columbus and the Sisters of Our Lady of Mercy, who through their original apostolate of running "Mercy Houses" provide a safe haven for women and girls in danger of or in situations of exploitation.

"God created humanity and humanity has created every way to destroy itself. We need to relinquish the destructive weapons of hate and war, and fully embrace the power of God and prayer. I have hope that humanity will embrace love and protection and block hate and destruction," continued Bob Unanue.

More than half of Ukraine's 7.5 million children have been displaced by the war. 219 children have died and 398 have been wounded. 121,000 children have been taken to Russia. While many children have fled with their mothers, others have been separated from their families or sent away on their own in the hope they will reach safety. The Aerial Group has rescued over 700 orphans and over 1,000 Ukrainian refugees.

"As long as Putin's war rages on in Ukraine and wherever evil manifests we will be there to protect God's most innocent. What I have learned in my 5 deployments as a U.S. Army Green Beret is that war steals innocence. We must protect the most innocent. These children deserve safety and to feel the love of the Lord," said Jeremy Locke, Chief of Operations of Aerial Recovery Group.

While this war comes with high demand for food and supplies, Goya also returns with 1,000 rosaries blessed by Pope Francis and over 60,000 rosaries donated by Americans, a donation that started with the offer of one rosary from Shannon Hasse of San Antonio, Texas and has miraculously turned into tens of thousands of rosaries more and still counting.

As part of Goya's mission, Goya donated one million pounds of food to Global Empowerment Mission (GEM). "Goya is GEM's main food partner. We have been working together on a multitude of global and US disasters. Goya products are also inside each one of our GEM Bstrong Family Necessities Kits. This is one of our most precious and important partnerships. They care and they are always ready to support the causes that arise," said Michael Capponi, President Global Empowerment Mission.

Goya Cares is a global initiative dedicated to combating child trafficking and nourishing the soul by supporting organizations that protect the lives of women and children. Through Goya Gives, Goya has donated over seven million pounds of food over the past few years in response to the pandemic, natural disasters, and humanitarian crises.

About Goya Foods: Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com

