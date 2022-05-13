BairesDev Wins Four American Business Awards in the 2022 Stevie Awards

The company was recognized for its achievement in computer software management, technical support strategy and implementation, customer satisfaction, and corporate social responsibility

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev®, a leading technology solutions company, today announced that it was named the winner in four categories of the 20th annual American Business Awards®. Other winners include AT&T, Fidelity Investments, IBM, and Squarespace.

BairesDev received two Gold Stevie® Award in Computer Software, Achievement in Management, and in Best Technical Support Strategy and Implementation, a Silver Stevie® Award for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction, and Bronze Stevie® Award in Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the year.

BairesDev has provided technology solutions and engineered scalable, high-performing software solutions for companies from more than 70 industries, including Fortune 500 companies. The company's dedication to empowering talent, supporting local communities, and providing clients with high-quality service led to its third year of recognition in the Annual American Business Awards.

"Our goal at BairesDev has always been to empower talented people and give them the skills and resources necessary to reach their full potential, whether that's through our work with clients, our B-Grants program, or our investment in our employees," said Nacho De Marco, CEO, and founder of BairesDev. "We are honored to be recognized with these awards and look forward to continuing to deliver quality services to our clients."

The American Business Awards is a premier business awards program that was created by The Stevie Awards to recognize outstanding US businesses for achievements in all facets of the workplace. The winners were determined through a three-month judging process, completed by over 230 professionals worldwide.

The complete list of winners can be found at: https://stevieawards.com/aba/2022-stevie-award-winners

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading Nearshore Technology Solutions company that architects and engineers scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet all kinds of business challenges. Using its deep tech expertise and cross-industry experience, BairesDev evolves digital transformation into digital acceleration. The ultimate goal is to create lasting value throughout the entire digital transformation journey. With 5,000+ seasoned engineers in 36 countries, BairesDev provides time zone aligned services to empower Fortune 500 companies and leading brands. Working for clients like Google, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, and ViacomCBS, the company has been reimagining the tech landscape for over a decade.

For more information, please visit https://www.bairesdev.com

View original content:

SOURCE BairesDev