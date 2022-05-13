Community Health Systems to Present Encouraging Results of Safety Program Employing PeriGen's Vigilance Early Warning System at IHI Patient Safety Congress 2022

PeriGen system drives successful effort to reduce modifiable factors shown to contribute to preventable birth injury

CARY, N.C., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeriGen Inc., the market leader in automated maternal-fetal early warning systems, today announced that Community Health Systems (CHS), a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country, will present results realized after its implementation of PeriGen's PeriWatch Vigilance early warning and clinical decision support system at the IHI Patient Safety Congress 2022 (May 16-18 in Dallas, plus virtual). Vigilance is at the heart of the monitoring and communication program designed to reduce adverse events in childbirth.

The initial results achieved by the CHS hospital labor and delivery departments using PeriWatch Vigilance will be shared via poster session. The results, titled "Reducing Modifiable Factors that Contribute to Preventable Birth Injury," highlights the patient safety improvement program's early data following the implementation of Vigilance as part of an obstetrics safety initiative.

"The results observed by CHS across eight affiliated hospitals using Vigilance continue to illustrate the value of augmenting bedside nursing with advanced automation, especially when negative trends are so prone to normalization of deviance," said Matthew Sappern, CEO PeriGen. "CHS leadership made Vigilance adoption a priority system wide and is now realizing the benefits of this commitment. Leadership is paramount in effecting behavior change."

An automated early warning system and clinical decision support tool for obstetrics, PeriWatch Vigilance is designed to enhance clinical efficiency, timely intervention, and standardization of care. It adds an AI-based approach to patient safety initiatives. It can track hundreds of patients across multiple sites––continuously sorting and color-coding them according to defined parameters and notifying clinicians based on degree and duration of abnormality.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases 83 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 13,000 licensed beds. Healthcare services are also provided in more than 1,000 outpatient sites of care including affiliated physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, imaging centers, cancer centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Company's headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CYH." More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

About PeriGen

PeriGen Inc., a Halma company, offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch® platform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch®, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com; visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook; or email info@perigen.com.

