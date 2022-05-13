Sigma Beauty Is Serving Your Flawless Flush

Sigma Beauty launches 16 Individual Blushes, Bronzers and Highlighters, plus the F78 Ultimate Bronze™ Brush.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma is starting the summer strong with new and beloved shades of blushes, bronzers, and highlighters. These pressed powders are perfectly pigmented for a universally flattering flush of color and glow that lasts all day. Each shade of Blush, Bronzer and Highlighter is a part of Sigma's Clean Beauty Program, meaning they're free of harsh chemicals and made with the clean, safe ingredients you and your skin love.

"We listened to our clients," said Dr. Simone Xavier, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Sigma Beauty. "We identified a need to simplify makeup routines and an increasing attraction to individual shades compared to large palettes. For many years, Sigma has offered versatile and inclusive 6-shade palettes for blush, highlight and contour. From these palettes, we picked an assortment of our 'holy grail' shades and created new favorites for this collection of blushes, bronzers and highlighters. Our clients are now able to customize their makeup kit by selecting shades for their specific skin tone and undertone. We are proud to cater to the freedom of choice that characterizes today's shopping behavior."

These individual shades are also launching with the F78 Ultimate Bronze™ Brush, designed to help you achieve gorgeous sunkissed skin no matter the season. This lavishly soft, vegan-friendly brush features an extra-large domed brush head to perfectly sweep and blend your favorite bronzers or powders onto your face, neck and décolletage.

Each Individual Blush, Bronzer and Highlighter retails for $35, and the F78 Ultimate Bronze™ Brush retails for $36. Find them all at www.SigmaBeauty.com starting May 19, 2022.

About Sigma Beauty

Sigma Beauty was founded in 2009 by Brazilian power couple Dr. Simone Xavier, a veterinarian and professor with a PhD in Molecular Biology, and her husband Rene Xavier Filho, a civil engineer. Striving to find solutions in the market, Simone and Rene utilize their backgrounds in science and engineering to create innovative and revolutionary makeup brushes, brush care accessories, and clean cosmetics.

