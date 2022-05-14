Parker-Hannifin Corporation Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

CLEVELAND, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker-Hannifin Corporation ("Parker") is announcing today that it is notifying individuals whose information was involved in a data security incident that occurred on March 14, 2022.

Upon learning of this incident, Parker's IT team immediately activated its incident response protocols, which included shutting down certain systems. Parker then launched an investigation with the assistance of a forensic investigation firm and other third-party cyber security and incident response professionals. Parker also notified and is working with law enforcement authorities.

Through the investigation, Parker determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to Parker's IT systems between the dates of March 11, 2022 and March 14, 2022. The investigation further determined that the unauthorized party accessed and may have acquired certain files on Parker's IT systems.

As part of the investigation, Parker reviewed these files and determined that they may have included information related to current and former employees, their dependents, and members of Parker's Group Health Plans (including health plans sponsored by an entity acquired by Parker). This information may have included individuals' names in combination with one or more of the following: Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, driver's license numbers, U.S. passport numbers, financial account information (bank account and routing numbers), online account usernames / passwords, enrollment information, including health insurance plan member ID numbers, and dates of coverage. For a very small number of these individuals, the files also included dates of coverage, dates of service, provider names, claims information, and medical and clinical treatment information.

On May 12, 2022, Parker began mailing letters to individuals whose information may have been involved in the incident. In an abundance of caution, Parker has arranged for all notified individuals to receive a complimentary two-year membership in Experian's® IdentityWorksSM. This product helps detect possible misuse of an individual's information and provides identity protection support focused on immediate identification and resolution of identity theft.

In addition, Parker posted notice of this incident on its website, www.parker.com, and also established a dedicated, toll-free call center to answer questions that individuals may have. If you believe your information was involved and have any questions about this incident, please call 855-482-1582, Monday through Friday, between 9:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Eastern Time.

Safeguarding the information held within the company's systems is critically important to Parker, and the company is continuing to take steps to help safeguard its systems and data against the rapidly evolving threats to company information. Parker regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

