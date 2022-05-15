HERBALIFE NUTRITION HOST OF THE HERBALIFE24 TRIATHLON LOS ANGELES® DISTRIBUTES AWARD PRIZES TOTALING $100,000 TO THE TOP 2022 INTERNATIONAL DISTANCE FINISHERS IN THE ELITE MEN'S AND WOMEN'S DIVISION

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition congratulates Jamie Riddle and Vittoria Lopes on their first-place finish at the Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles International Distance race. This year's event welcomed over 2,000 athletes, including elite and amateur triathletes and more than 50 professionals from the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and South America, who battled it out across the finish line.

Herbalife Nutrition congratulates this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles elite International distance top three finishers in the men's division. Pictured here, left to right, the men included Eric Lagerstrom in second place, Jamie Riddle in first place and Steven McKenna in third place. (PRNewswire)

"Athletes from around the world took to the streets of Los Angeles to compete in the triathlon, bike tour, or 5k," said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president, and managing director for Herbalife Nutrition North America Region. "Thousands of spectators on the sidelines cheered the athletes on, and we thank them, our partners and sponsors for making this a successful event."

The results of the top three podium spots in the elite men's and women's International Distance category are as follows:

Men:

First place, PTO World #326, Jamie Riddle , who trains in Port Elizabeth, South Africa , crossed the finish line at 01:48:55

Second place, PTO World #77, Eric Lagerstrom from Bend, Oregon , completed the race at 01:49:32

Third place, PTO World #65, Steven McKenna from Findon, Australia , captured the last podium spot at 01:51:02

Women:

First place , Vittoria Lopes , who trains in Boulder, Colorado , crossed the finish line at a time of 02:03:49

Second place, Amy Sloan from Lafayette, Colorado , completed the race at 02:04:50

Third place, PTO World #22 Amelia Watkinson from Auckland, New Zealand , took the third-place position at 02:05:20

Note: The prize purse will be equally split between the top 15 elite male and female triathletes.

The day started as thousands of triathletes lined up on Venice Beach to begin the ocean swim. After participants exited the water, the race continued on the bike down Venice Blvd. and through the heart of Los Angeles, culminating at the famed L.A. Live's Xbox Plaza outdoor venue.

This triathlon is the only urban point-to-point course, offering athletes various options from an International and Sprint distance triathlon and relay and an aquabike, a Bike Tour, and a 5K run/walk.

New this year was the Pro AM format in which teams of three competed for the top spot. Athletes from the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) led the swim before handing it over to a member of the Professional Triathlete Organisation (PTO), who finished the bike leg through Los Angeles, followed by an amateur running to the finish line. The winning Pro AM team included Haven Shepherd, from Carthage, Missouri, Lionel Sanders and Paul Felder.

On completing the race, athletes and spectators came together at the Finish Line Festival. The festival featured free-family activities, entertainment, and a kid's zone.

JDRF, this year's nonprofit of choice that funds Type 1 diabetes research, received a $25,000 donation on behalf of the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children and communities around the world.

For more information, visit www.Herbalife24Tri.LA.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's commitment to nourish people, communities and our planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, our 50th anniversary.

About Herbalife Nutrition Foundation

Since 2005, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF), a global 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has been dedicated to improving lives of children and communities around the world. HNF supports community-based Casa Herbalife Nutrition partners around the globe, that help bring good nutrition to socially vulnerable communities, as well as organizations focused on promoting access, education and empowerment of good nutrition, general wellness and disaster relief. For more information about HNF and how you can support the programs, visit www.herbalifenutritionfoundation.org

Herbalife Nutrition congratulates this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles elite International distance top three finishers in the women's division. Pictured here, left to right, the women included Amy Sloan in second place, Vittoria Lopes in first place and Amelia Watkinson in third place. (PRNewswire)

