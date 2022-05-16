ALDEVRON LICENSES THE MANUFACTURING OF A TYPE-V CRISPR NUCLEASE FROM INSCRIPTA

A partnership between two CRISPR pioneers will provide the global scientific community with GMP MAD7™ Nuclease

FARGO, N.D. , May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Aldevron, a global leader in the custom development and manufacture of plasmid DNA, RNA and proteins for the biotech industry, along with Inscripta, a life science technology company dedicated to making CRISPR-based genome engineering accessible to any research lab, announced today the signing of an agreement that provides Aldevron a license to manufacture and commercialize Eureca-V™ Nuclease, the wild-type MAD7™ CRISPR Type-V nuclease.

This partnership will accelerate CRISPR research around the world by offering this Type-V nuclease for the first time as a standard research grade and GMP catalog item with a planned launch date in 2022. This license expands access to high quality CRISPR reagents, enabling clients to innovate and more rapidly translate their research into breakthrough cell therapies, especially allogenic cell treatments.

"Eureca-V will be our third GMP CRISPR nuclease and the first Type-V nuclease available as a GMP catalog product, enabling access to a clinical-grade reagent in a fraction of the time and the cost of manufacturing a custom batch. By offering an identical product at research grade, clients can expect a smooth transition from proof of concept all the way to the clinic," said Tom Foti, Vice President / General Manager of Aldevron's Protein Business Unit. "We are thrilled to partner with Inscripta with this license agreement as we see them as an early pioneer in the field of genome engineering and look forward to innovating with them on new projects in the future."

Inscripta first released the MAD7 nuclease in 2017 to both academic and commercial researchers under a unique technology access program designed to broaden access to CRISPR. Since its introduction, MAD7 has been adopted widely, with multiple peer-reviewed publications detailing its use in microbes, plants, mammalian cell lines, iPSC, stem cells, and animal models.

"Inscripta's MAD7 nuclease has proven to be incredibly important to the global research community since the program began 5 years ago. We are excited to be working with an industry leader such as Aldevron who shares Inscripta's vision for expanding access to critically important technologies like CRISPR," said Sri Kosaraju, CEO of Inscripta. "In addition to delivering high-quality, ready-made MAD7 protein for research, applied, and clinical applications, we will continue to work together to bring other MADzyme nucleases to market."

Production of Eureca-V is slated to begin in Q3 of 2022.

About Aldevron

Aldevron is a premier manufacturing partner, producing high-quality plasmid DNA, proteins, enzymes, and other key components for the development of vaccines, gene and cell therapies, immunotherapies, veterinary medicines, agricultural biotechnology, and molecular diagnostics. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, Aldevron supports scientists who are developing revolutionary, lifesaving treatments for millions of people. To learn more about how Aldevron is advancing biological science, visit https://www.aldevron.com

About Inscripta

Inscripta® is a life science technology company enabling scientists to solve some of today's most pressing challenges with the first benchtop system for genome editing. The company's automated Onyx® platform, consisting of an instrument, consumables, assays, and software, makes CRISPR-based genome engineering accessible to any research lab. Inscripta supports its customers around the world from facilities in Boulder, Colorado; San Diego and Pleasanton, California; and Copenhagen, Denmark. To learn more, visit Inscripta.com and follow @InscriptaInc.

