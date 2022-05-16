Artivion to Participate in the UBS 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

ATLANTA, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming UBS 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace. The Company's fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Artivion, Inc.,CryoLife, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through Artivion's website, www.artivion.com, on the Investors page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

Contacts:





Artivion D. Ashley Lee Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Phone: 770-419-3355 Gilmartin Group LLC Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis Phone: 332-895-3222 investors@artivion.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Artivion, Inc.