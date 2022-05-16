ATA Moving and Storage Conference Tabs Ryan Bowley as Executive Director

ARLINGTON, Va., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations announced the hiring of veteran transportation and government affairs professional Ryan Bowley as the executive director of the ATA Moving & Storage Conference.

"We are extremely fortunate to be able to bring in a professional with Ryan's experience and industry knowledge in to lead our Moving & Storage Conference," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Ryan is well-known in Washington and has a reputation for effective advocacy on behalf of trucking and small businesses, so it is a pleasure to welcome him into the ATA federation."

Prior to joining MSC, Bowley has worked in government and public affairs at SC Johnson, BHP, the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association after several years as a professional staffer on Capitol Hill.

"I'm very excited to begin representing the moving industry," Bowley said. "Every day, Americans depend on the hardworking men and women in this industry to deliver their most precious possessions and I'm proud to work on their behalf."

