InventHelp Inventor Develops Acoustical Device for Flat Screen Televisions (TLS-160)

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to reflect and redirect sound waves from the speakers on a flat screen TV toward the viewer," said an inventor, from Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., "so I invented the T V SOUND SCOOPS. My design would enable you to hear audio more clearly without having to turn up the volume, or buy expensive sounds bars/speakers."

This patent-pending invention provides an economical and effective way to improve the volume and sound quality of a flat screen television. In doing so, it prevents sound waves from traveling downward. As a result, it would amplify the sound from the speakers. It would also offer an alternative to using additional speaker systems and sound bars. The invention features a simple and compact design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-160, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp