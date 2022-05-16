LIFESTYLE BRAND ERIN CONDREN LAUNCHES 2022-2023 TEACHER COLLECTION FEATURING THE NEWEST TEACHER LESSON PLANNER & ORGANIZATIONAL FAVORITES

Verified Teachers Receive 10 Percent Off Teacher Lesson Planners 5/16-5/31

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading lifestyle brand Erin Condren released today their new 2022-2023 Teacher Lesson Planner and collection of educator favorites, including notebooks, writing tools, backpacks, and more teacher-requested accessories that add a little more joy to each day. The brand will offer 10 percent off Teacher Lesson Planners from May 16, 2022 to May 31, 2022. This teacher-exclusive offer is valid with ID.me verification. In addition to the discount, customers who purchase the Teacher Lesson Planner on May 16 and May 17 will receive a complimentary gift with purchase.

"Our 2022-2023 collection is inspired by teachers who do the hard work to nurture so many, through so much," said Erin Condren CEO Tonia Misvaer. "These products are designed to help teachers focus on self-care and reset ahead of the new school year. Featuring more designs, sizes, and customization options than ever before, this collection was created to give teachers the tools they need to bloom."

Erin Condren is also inviting the public to vote in its first-ever Educators Grant competition to continue the brand's philanthropic support for teachers, educators and students in need. The program will award three monetary grants to educators totaling $5,000 to first place, $3,000 to second place, and $2,000 to third place. The application period has closed, but the top 10 entries will progress to the voting round of the competition and will be open to the public for voting from May 18, 2022 to May 24, 2022. Educators can encourage their friends and family to vote one time each day. Winners will be announced on May 27, 2022. The seven finalists who do not win a monetary grant will each receive a $250 Erin Condren gift card.

To shop the 2022-2023 Teacher Lessons Planner visit: https://www.erincondren.com/teacher-lesson-planner . For more information on the Erin Condren Educators Grant, including eligibility and the full legal terms, visit: http://erincondren.com/educators-grant.

About Erin Condren

Founded in 2005, Erin Condren is a lifestyle brand known for creating fun and functional organizational essentials for the home, office and everything in between. The brand's best-selling planners, notebooks and accessories are available via ErinCondren.com , Erin Condren retail stores, and select retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Target, and more.

