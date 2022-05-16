PARK LANE NEW YORK RECEIVES HIGHLY COVETED 2022 NYCXDESIGN AWARD

The Newly Reimagined Hotel Honored in First-Ever Hotel Transformation Category

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate , a leading hotel management, investment, technology, and development company, is pleased to announce the award-winning transformation of the Park Lane New York. A cornerstone of the company's Lifestyle & Luxury portfolio, the iconic property has been recognized as the winner of the Hotel Transformation category in the 2022 NYCxDESIGN Awards by Interior Design Magazine. Following a monumental renovation led by global design agency Yabu Pushelberg, the Highgate-managed property has the distinct honor of serving as the inaugural winner of this category, which debuted in this year's awards.

Highgate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Highgate) (PRNewswire)

Park Lane, located along Billionaire's Row on Central Park South, unveiled its fresh interiors in December 2021, reawakening the spirit of the landmark hotel. Including 610 guest rooms and suites, three unique dining venues concepted by The Sartiano Group (Rose Lane, an 80-seat lobby bar with an outdoor promenade; Harry's New York Bar, an intimate restaurant on the hotel's second floor; and Darling, Central Park South's only rooftop lounge atop the hotel) and countless meeting and events venues, the reinvigorated hotel was mindfully restored to create an entirely new experience for guests to enjoy, while paying homage to the time honored architectural details of the legacy building.

Yabu Pushelberg's whimsical style comes alive within the walls of the new Park Lane with subtle nods to some of Manhattan's defining features throughout, including scenes of Central Park and its changing seasons, the ubiquitous New York newsstand, Grand Central Station and beloved Bemelmans Bar. Darling, the former luxurious, penthouse residence, now transformed to an exclusive cocktail lounge that brings the eccentric spirit of the hotel to life, was designed by LUCID, Highgate's in-house Design & Construction Studio. Custom murals inspired by the nearby Central Park – curated and created by En Viu – also adorn the walls of the property.

"This recognition by Interior Design Magazine is a tremendous honor," said Arash Azarbarzin, Chief Executive Officer at Highgate. "After an incredibly comprehensive and historic restoration, we are humbled that Park Lane was selected as the leader of the new Hotel Transformation category of the coveted NYCxDESIGN Awards. This milestone achievement speaks to Highgate's commitment to every aspect of the guest experience including innovative design execution."

The NYCxDESIGN Awards honor the immense talent and diversity of New York City designers, makers, and manufacturers by celebrating their most outstanding projects and products. This year marks the seventh anniversary of the awards, which includes more than 70 categories across projects, products, and people. The 2022 winners were selected by a panel of design leaders and reviewed by an interior design editorial panel led by Interior Design Magazine's Editor-in-Chief Cindy Allen.

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, London, Miami, Seattle and Waikiki. www.highgate.com .

