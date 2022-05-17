Alio Announces Patient and Family Advisory Council

Continuing focus on dialysis patients, Alio seeks to expand patient advocacy and gain broader patient perspective

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alio announced a significant milestone with the formation of its Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC), making it one of the first councils of its kind in the remote patient monitoring space. The council includes patients across the US who are facing chronic kidney disease (CKD), dialysis treatment, and kidney transplantation.

Alio is a wearable technology company enabling greater insights through clinical grade real-time data. (PRNewsfoto/Alio) (PRNewswire)

Since the founding of the company, Alio has kept the patient perspective at the center of their work - from the design and form factor of their SmartPatch to their broader remote patient monitoring system - Alio recognized any solution has to fit seamlessly into the day-to-day lives of those they serve. The creation of this council further reinforces this approach by creating a formal feedback loop between the relevant stakeholders in the chronic disease management space. These patients, along with their families and caregivers, will continue to provide Alio with a unique first-hand perspective – ensuring Alio's technology fits into their care journey in a way that enables a better patient experience and improved outcomes.

The Alio Patient and Family Advisory Council is chaired by Ms. Terry Foust Litchfield, a renowned dialysis patient advocate and industry pioneer. "Alio recognizes the value of listening to the voice of the dialysis patient and is using its PFAC to create a tighter feedback loop between patients and those who serve them - clinicians, hospital systems, and government leadership to improve dialysis healthcare quality, safety, and the dialysis patient experience," said Ms. Litchfield. "The voice of patients and their families is central to the development of the Alio platform. We seek to improve the experience of dialysis patients and are proud to lead the remote monitoring technology industry in leveraging the PFAC perspective for patient-centered innovation and outreach."

The Alio council includes members with experience in advocacy and patient education. Members also actively participate in care improvement advocacy and other initiatives with national dialysis and transplant societies and organizations as well as major dialysis focused corporations such as, Fresenius, Baxter Healthcare's Renal Division, and Lifeline Vascular Care. Additional experiences include responsibility for quarterly CKD newsletters, running support groups for home dialysis patients, writing books on dialysis and transplant experience, founding nonprofits to help kidney patients on wellness, and creating educational channels on YouTube and social media.

"We are honored to have this diverse group of CKD and dialysis patient and family advisors partner with us as we continue to pursue our mission of bringing peace of mind to people on dialysis and improving the patient experience," said Dave Kuraguntla, Alio's co-founder and CEO. "As experienced advocates and community members, these individuals have developed a deep understanding of the challenges faced by dialysis patients. They provide unique perspectives that will help us expand our remote monitoring platform and raise the bar on patient-centered care."

About Alio

Alio, Inc. (Broomfield, CO), is a medical technology company bringing peace of mind to people with chronic conditions through noninvasive, wireless remote patient monitoring. Currently, Alio uses its SmartPatchTM technology to monitor individuals with end stage kidney disease (ESKD) undergoing dialysis. Alio's platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze data and create actionable insights. These insights enable targeted interventions with the potential for improved health outcomes and reduced hospitalizations. Alio has built a team of seasoned leaders with diverse backgrounds spanning across industries and segments such as medical technology, medical devices, wearable technology, government relations, commercialization, and reimbursement. Visit our website for more information: https://alio.ai/

Media Contact

(855) 979-1600

media@alio.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alio