In Celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, DIAGEO Partners with Asian Creative Collective, House of Slay to Bring a Sensorial Day/Night Market Experience to NYC

From coast to coast, DIAGEO honors the rich Asian diaspora with pop-up night markets in NYC and LA, striving to shape a more inclusive and sustainable world for all

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The month of May marks Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI), the perfect time to celebrate and reflect on the vibrant cultural contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the U.S. Each year, the highly anticipated 31-day celebration highlights the many cultural contributions of the AAPI community, offering a robust roster of traditional and contemporary experiences across design, fashion, food and so much more.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9050551-diageo-and-asian-collective-house-of-slay-celebrate-aapi-heritage-month-in-nyc/

This year just steps from Chinatown, Diageo and its brands Johnnie Walker, Tequila Don Julio, Tanqueray and Smirnoff Pink Lemonade are honoring AAPI Heritage Month by partnering with House of Slay : designers Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, designer and creative director Laura Kim, socialite Tina Leung and Ezra J. William; collectively known as the "Slaysians." The AAPI-founded, fashion-forward collective is united by a single mission: stop anti-Asian discrimination while creating safe, inclusive spaces for underrepresented people from all walks of life.

Together House of Slay and Diageo bring NYC the Diageo Day Night Mrkt Presented by House of Slay on Saturday, May 21 from 11am-12am at Market Line at Broome Street. Taking place in the heart New York City, the 21+ experience is a first-of-its-kind pop-up hype-house-meets-day/night-market, and a love letter to the AAPI community, showcasing the very best of its fashion, food, cocktails, culture, art and entertainment. The interactive, sensorial experiences will shine a light on the rich AAPI cultures that exist across the Asian diaspora, in a safe and inclusive space, entertaining and educating through vibrant activations, all while combating anti-Asian hate. To RSVP and confirm a time slot, consumers can visit the website.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be part of the Diageo Day Night Mrkt," said Prabal Gurung, the celebrated fashion designer and House of Slay member. "When we bring cultures together, we get to experience firsthand what makes our society so great. At a time when anti-Asian sentiment is on the rise, it's critically important that we raise awareness through education while creating authentically inclusive spaces that champion and empower cultural diversity. Therefore, we are proud to partner with organizations like Diageo, who believe deeply in shaping a more inclusive world for all; using their platform to remind all about the importance of voting and the role policy plays in change. I am humbled by what we have built together. NYC get ready because we are about to slay!"

Co-curated by the Slaysians, the market will feature AAPI founded brands that bring to life the best in food, fashion, art, music and of course cocktail culture. Destinee Almonte, crafted the delicious libations that will be poured across all activations, tapping into the tapestry of the diaspora and her experiences as a proud Filipino woman. The activations featured will be partners from a wide range of exciting experiences, paired with delicious AAPI-inspired signature cocktails courtesy of mixologist:

The Good Times Karaoke Bar By Smirnoff Pink Lemonade: Karaoke is a popular activity and unifying forces across the Asian Diaspora; guests will have a chance to sing along while honoring the role music plays in bringing people together, spreading love, joy & fun. Karaoke is a popular activity and unifying forces across the Asian Diaspora; guests will have a chance to sing along while honoring the role music plays in bringing people together, spreading love, joy & fun.

Damn Fancy Everyday Pop-Up by Tanqueray: This shop features AAPI-owned brands, designers, and artists, offering fashion-forward ways for consumers to support local AAPI owned businesses, shop premium goods and sip delicious libations. This shop features AAPI-owned brands, designers, and artists, offering fashion-forward ways for consumers to support local AAPI owned businesses, shop premium goods and sip delicious libations.

First Strides Food Hall By Johnnie Walker : No passport needed to experience this selection of AAPI-inspired dishes and cocktails from different cultures across the diaspora. No passport needed to experience this selection of AAPI-inspired dishes and cocktails from different cultures across the diaspora.

For The Love Art Exhibition By Tequila Don Julio , which honors a photographer devoted to flipping conversations from hate to love through a one-of-a-kind art installation. , which honors a photographer devoted to flipping conversations from hate to love through a one-of-a-kind art installation.

"DIAGEO is committed to championing diversity, inclusion and intersectionality through our brands every day," said Jen Yu, Vice President, Brands in Culture North America at Diageo. "We are honored to be partnering with House of Slay and joining in their efforts to combat hatred and racism. This activation is one of the many ways we action our beliefs that line with our Society 2030 agenda – striving to shape a more inclusive world for all. This unique experience amplifies the richness of Asian culture across local communities in America and reminds us just how vibrant the culture is."

To close out AAPI Heritage Month, Johnnie Walker and Tequila Don Julio are partnering with MAMA's NIGHTMARKET; an LA-based community dedicated to preserving immigrant culture by giving a voice to multicultural restaurants and often underrepresented communities. As partners of this inaugural event, the brands will join MAMA on Sunday, May 28 at The Berrics for the first-ever 21+ night market in LA to serve cocktails that authentically complement the best of LA's Asian street food and dishes with a portion of ticket proceeds going to Respect Your Elders, a non-profit organization that provides meals to seniors and supports multicultural mom-and-pop restaurants. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit mama.co. Regardless of where or when you celebrate this AAPI Heritage Month, please remember to always drink responsibly.

About DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About House of Slay

In truly heroic fashion, the members of the House of Slay take on racism, hatred, bullying and fear of the "other". House of Slay is a place for everyone—an inclusive space representing not only the AAPI heritage of its founders, but underrepresented voices from all walks of life.

View original content:

SOURCE Diageo North America