Chrysler Pacifica Earns Parents Best Family Car Honors for Third Consecutive Year

Chrysler Pacifica Named a Parents Best Family Car 2022

Pacifica earns Best Family Car recognition from Parents , the leading source for busy, millennial moms, for third year in a row

Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan over the last six years, has earned more than 170 honors and industry accolades

New family-friendly features for 2022 Chrysler Pacifica include a rear seat reminder feature that recognizes when rear doors are opened and closed prior to ignition start, and alerts the driver with a chime and cluster message after trip completion to check rear seats

Chrysler Pacifica has been named a Parents Best Family Car 2022, the third consecutive year Chrysler Pacifica has been recognized as a Best Family Car by Parents, the leading source for busy, millennial moms.

Parents Best Family Cars 2022 are featured online at Parents.com.

Parents Best Family Cars 2022 recognizes a selection of new-model vehicles with high-tech performance, safety and convenience features across multiple categories to fit a family's specific needs, including minivans, three-row SUVs, two-row SUVs and sedans. To arrive at this year's list of honorees, Parents experts thoroughly tested more than 50 cars from a field of new-model vehicles that aced the industry's safety tests. 25 winning models that passed test-drive standards and car seat compatibility, and were designated safe and efficient for families for years to come, made Parents list of Best Family Cars 2022.

Chrysler Pacifica is the most awarded minivan over the last six years with more than 170 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan. The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica has also earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for 2022.

New family-friendly features for the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica include a new rear seat reminder feature, standard for all Pacifica models, that recognizes when rear doors are opened and closed prior to ignition start and alerts the driver with a chime and cluster message after trip completion to check the rear seats. Also new for 2022 is Amazon Fire TV, which allows passengers to stream videos, play games, listen to music, get information and watch downloaded programs on the Uconnect Theater system.

Additional family-friendly features of the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica include:

FamCAM interior camera that allows parents to view child seat occupants in the rear and even zoom in on passengers

Uconnect Theater, in addition to available Amazon Fire TV, features built-in games and available Wi-Fi to keep children occupied

Uconnect 5 system offers a 10.1-inch touchscreen, the largest standard touchscreen in its class, and many more connected services and features

More standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry

Available all-wheel drive (AWD) assists in transporting children in any kind of weather, paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating

Stow 'n Go in-floor storage bins also allow additional space for storing toys, schoolbooks, groceries and more

Stow 'n Vac helps clean up any kid-generated messes

