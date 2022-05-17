Galmed updates business and clinical development strategy to better leverage Aramchol's anti-fibrotic effects

Recent data reinforce the anti-fibrotic activity of Aramchol previously observed in a wide range of pre-clinical models, in addition to the known effects in liver fibrosis

The Open-Label Part of the ARMOR study met its objectives demonstrating consistent anti-fibrotic effects at 48 weeks in NASH patients and will be discontinued

Cost reduction will allow rapid transition to anti-fibrotic indications with high unmet need and faster development pathways

Company evaluating strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic, fibrosis and inflammatory diseases announced today the Company's clinical development strategy will expand into new anti-fibrotic indications to maximize the potential of its lead compound, Aramchol while at the same time discontinuing the Open Label Part of the Armor Study having reached its objectives.

Expansion of Aramchol's clinical development to additional indications provide a potentially faster development pathway for regulatory approval based on three important factors: positive results from the first part of the ARMOR study showing a consistent antifibrotic effect, the timing of the initiation of the Double-Blind Part with the improved formulation of Aramchol Meglumine, and the pre-clinical data supporting the anti-fibrotic activity of Aramchol in other fibrotic and pro-fibrotic indications. The change aims to maximize the potential of Aramchol with better use of Company resources.

The Company believes that the positive results obtained from the Open Label Part already provide sufficient data with regards to treatment duration, magnitude and consistency of effect, and taking into consideration biopsy reading challenges and potential new biopsy reading modalities, the Company concluded that the Open-Label Part has met its objective. At this stage continuing the Open Label Part as a standalone study is not expected to provide additional data to justify its continuation.

In connection with the shift in development strategy, the Company is initiating a comprehensive plan which includes a cost reduction effort which will enable Galmed to develop Aramchol for new fibrotic indications with high unmet need and faster development pathways, while preparing for the registrational part of the ARMOR study which is expected to commence in the second half of 2023. To date, only limited anti-fibrotic drugs are approved or are in development, most of which have restricting side effects. The distinctive, direct anti-fibrotic mechanism of action of Aramchol and long-term safety profile demonstrated so far in advanced clinical studies make Aramchol a promising candidate for such indications. Galmed expects to be able to leverage in part the current clinical data to rapidly progress Aramchol into Phase 2 and 3 studies in new indications for use as monotherapy and in-combination.

Allen Baharaff, Co-founder, President and CEO of Galmed commented "Over the last year we have seen highly encouraging data of Aramchol's anti-fibrotic effects. Together with the extended patent for Aramchol meglumine to 2038, I am excited to prioritize anti fibrotic indications for Aramchol. Galmed remains optimistic that future years will see a breakthrough in the treatment of NASH and that Aramchol will be among the leading future NASH drug candidates. Simultaneously, Galmed is evaluating its strategic alternatives and its structuring to best enhance shareholder value and achieve its goals".

The Company has not stated a definitive timeline for completion of the evaluation process and there can be no assurance that the evaluation process will result in Galmed pursuing any strategic alternative, or that a strategic alternative, if any, would be completed successfully or at all. There can be no assurance that the review will result in any transaction or other strategic change or outcome. The Company does not intend to comment further until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage drug development biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Galmed's lead compound, Aramchol™, a backbone drug candidate for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis is currently in a Phase 3 registrational study. Galmed is also collaborating with the Hebrew University in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide.

