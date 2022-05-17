LiveHire and Viventis Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver solutions for Total Talent Acquisition, Contingent Workforce and Direct Sourcing

SYDNEY and MANILA and MIAMI, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire (LVH:ASX) the global provider of Total Talent and Direct Sourcing Technology & SaaS platform and Viventis Search Asia, a leading executive search and human capital consulting firm in Asia-Pacific (APAC), formally announced a strategic partnership that helps leading and forward-thinking organisations in South East Asia transform their Talent Acquisition strategy and technology stack.

Since its founding in 2001, Viventis Search Asia has evolved from providing traditional recruitment services to offering holistic human capital development and career transformation. They continue to build the future of career creation through their full suite of services, including talent acquisition, profiling and assessments, leadership training, talent development consulting, and career technology.

The company chose to partner with LiveHire as it seeks to further develop its portfolio of products and services. The alliance will help Viventis Search Asia build strong, insight-driven relationships with both candidates and clients, using LiveHire's advanced Talent Attraction, Engagement and Hiring platform. Viventis will deliver Digital Strategy, Workforce Strategy & Service Design, navigating the implementation, optimisation, and adoption of the technology platform to guide the technology stack & business process transformation for its joint customers.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Viventis. LiveHire is committed to empowering the flow of the world's talent and our partnership with Viventis further supports our mission," said Christy Forest, CEO of LiveHire. "The Viventis ecosystem, alongside LiveHire, will provide a holistic approach for organisations in South East Asia to transform the workforce."

"The Great Resignation remains to be a challenge but it's just the tip of the iceberg. To combat this, we must emphasize creating great candidate & employee experiences, facilitating workplace flexibility, and enhancing talent mobility" said Yu Ming Chin, Executive Director of Viventis. "Our partnership with LiveHire comes at an opportune time, as their holistic approach and total talent and contingent solution brings a new perspective in empowering the workforce to new heights. Together with LiveHire, we look forward to enabling more people to power their own futures and fostering business opportunities in APAC and beyond."

Mr. Chin emphasizes, "Viventis' strategic vision is to bring forward the Future of Career Creation and it will be actualised through our core expertise and LiveHire's integrated approach of talent acquisition and retention as well as capability building. In today's highly disruptive work environment, we endeavour to create and provide a creative solution that will provide organisations an optimal combination of talent sources and a powerful omnichannel engagement - with the goal of developing an effective and robust talent strategy." With a positive outlook into HR transformation, Mr. Chin adds, "Partnering with LiveHire will allow us to address the recruitment crisis coming from the Great Resignation and build an effective reach of all candidates using technology, therefore minimizing excessive cost and reliance on outdated strategies."

"When it comes to solving talent challenges in South East Asia, Viventis is a power player with 1500+ customers and a true expert," said Dave Ghosh, SVP, Global Alliances and Channel Sales At LiveHire. "We are thrilled to partner with Viventis that will help enterprises strategise, design, initiate and deploy total talent, contingent workforce and direct sourcing leveraging the LiveHire platform for excellence in candidate experience and recruiting."

LiveHire and Viventis customers can reach their goals for recruitment, retention and diversity by leveraging the comprehensive features of LiveHire's system, including:

Candidate Engagement, Experience

Employer Branding

Unique 2-way Text Messaging

Total Talent Visibility & Mobility

Private and Curated Talent Cloud

AI-powered Talent Pooling and Matching

About LiveHire

LiveHire is a globally-leading recruitment and contingent direct sourcing platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers to deliver Total Talent and Direct Sourcing solutions. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 150 clients across 20 verticals globally. For more information, visit www.livehire.com/us .

About Viventis Search Asia

Viventis Search Asia is the leading career consulting and human capital solutions firm in the Philippines. It provides holistic talent management and people development services to local and multinational companies across all industries. It is the provider of choice for HR services such as executive search, recruitment outsourcing, employee assessment, leadership training, talent development consulting, and career technology. It operates in key areas in the Asia Pacific region such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.viventis-search.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

